OKC Thunder Feeling Isaiah Hartenstein’s Absence

Oklahoma City has figured a few things out over the last handful of weeks after a rough stretch in the middle of the season. They’re learning how to play without key players, and they’re figuring out who they can trust down the stretch. Sometimes, though, it’s clear how much they miss the guys that are unavailable. And recently, it’s been glaringly obvious that Isaiah Hartenstein is certainly missed.

Chet Holmgren has done a terrific job overall — his impact is as high as it’s ever been. As a matter of fact, he had one of his best performances of the season on Friday in a devastating loss, with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. Behind him, though, nobody showed up.

That’s where the Thunder missed Hartenstein the most. Without him, they have limited options in the front court. He just gives them so many more levers to pull, and on a night like Friday, Oklahoma City was fresh out of luck.

Once again, despite a dominant night for Holmgren, Oklahoma City was out-rebounded and really struggled down low. Indiana recorded 51 boards compared to the Thunder’s 41. The killer, though, was the 14 offensive rebounds that the Pacers ripped down.

Oklahoma City’s front court off the bench, Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson, combined to have four points, five rebounds, and five turnovers. Those minutes simply killed the Thunder. In a game where Oklahoma City lost by three points, Holmgren was a +13.

This has been a consistent theme in recent losses for Oklahoma City, too. The hole that Hartenstein has left is clear and evident, and it’s easy to feel. Against Miami, a 2-point road loss for this Thunder team, the Heat recorded a shocking 21 offensive rebounds. Oklahoma City was dominated on the glass, and Miami big man Bam Adebayo poured in 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Hartenstein is having one of the best seasons of his career, too, which makes it even more of a bummer that Oklahoma City can’t utilize him right now. The Thunder needs its starting five healthy to finally generate chemistry for a late season push. Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on an impressive 64.4% from the floor. He hasn’t suited up for Oklahoma City since December 28th, and this team feels his absence more and more every outing.

With the dominant big men across the Western Conference, Oklahoma City needs him completely healthy by the time the postseason rolls around. It would be nice to have him back sooner rather than later, though, so the Thunder can start to open up the floor and get back to the basics on the glass.