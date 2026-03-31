OKC Thunder Forced to Shake Up Starting Lineup vs. Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, taking on the Detroit Pistons. After a thrilling win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, the Thunder are back in action on Monday against the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams have notable names on the injury report. The Oklahoma City Thunder are holding out All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein in this matchup due to hamstring and soleus management, respectively. The Pistons are listing Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart and Duncan Robinson as out; While upgrading Ausar Thompson to available just hours before tip-off.

Oklahoma City is in a heated race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs are right on the heels of the Thunder as each squad continues to win. The Bricktown Ballers face a must-win game tonight unable to afford dropping a game against the short handed Pistons in the midst of this race.

The Thunder have the second hardest schedule remaining while the Spurs have the 22nd most difficult slate ahead. This is the first of two back to back sets Oklahoma City will have to navigate the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City hopes to secure their third straight No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, a remarkable feat in its own right. San Antonio has won eight straight, going 9-1 in their last ten games. The same mark as the OKC Thunder in that span.

Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) talk during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

Daniss Jenkins, G

Kevin Huerter, G

Javonte Green, F

Ausar Thompson, F

Paul Reed, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Pistons in the midst of this long home stand. The Thunder are trying to pull off a perfect stay at the Paycom Center. Their most challenging game of this five-game home stand is still remaining, on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold are surging at the tail end of the season once again, as they did a year ago.

Oklahoma City is making an interesting move starting Ajay Mitchell which can replicate some extra offensive juice that this team lacks without Williams. Their front court will be short handed with a lot relying on Jaylin Williams in that secondary unit. The last time against the Pistons, Williams had a big night.