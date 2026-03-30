Three All-Stars Ruled out for OKC Thunder vs. Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Detroit Pistons tonight, needing to leave the home back-to-back with another win.

Last night, the Thunder played a closely-contested game with the Knicks, finally pulling away in the fourth quarter via seven-straight points from MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It was a needed win for Oklahoma City, who is still trying to stave off San Antonio from grabbing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the home stretch of the season.

Oklahoma City currently sits just 2.5 games ahead of the Spurs, making each and every game important.

OKC hasn't fared phenomenally on back-to-backs this season, losing seven of their 16 total on the second night, though tonight's injury reports could offer better chances.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Pistons ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soles injury management

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: right hamstring injury management

Detroit Pistons injuries:

Cade Cunningham — Out: Left lung pneumothorax

Jalen Duren — Out: Right knee injury management

Tobias Harris — Out: Left hip injury management

Isaac Jones — Available: G League

Bobi Klintman — Available: G League

Wendell Moore Jr. — Available: G League

Duncan Robinson — Out: Right hip injury management

Isaiah Stewart — Out: Left calf strain

Ausar Thompson — Available: Right ankle injury management

After a clean injury report on Sunday evening, the Thunder are set to set starters in one-time All-Star Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein tonight versus Detroit, two players who have dealt with injuries off and on all season.

Williams recently made his return from a second stint with a hamstring injury. He’s played in just 30 games so far this season, averaging 17.3 points on 48% shooting. Hartenstein has dealt with two stints of a soleus injury.

The Pistons see a far lengthier injury report, listing its two All-Stars in MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, as well as star center Jalen Duren. Both have been pillars to the Piston's East-leading season, thriving both individually and with one another.

Additionally, Detroit will be without Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Stewart, though two-way guard Ausar Thompson is a go in dealing with a right ankle injury. Thompson has played in 63 games so far for the Pistons, averaging 10.0 points on 52% shooting.

The Thunder and Pistons tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.