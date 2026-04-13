OKC Thunder's Fringe Rotational Players Could Come up Big in Postseason

Oklahoma City is set for another postseason run, and the fringe of the rotation could be massive.

Going into the playoffs, the Thunder are the defending champions and have plenty of confidence that they can become the first team to repeat in nearly a decade. While star power has been evident for the Thunder this season, the depth might be the biggest reason they hung onto the top seed.

Ahead of the playoffs, Mark Daigneault appeared to reveal exactly how the typical postseason rotation will look. Along with the usual starting lineup, the five-man group of Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams appear to be the likeliest reserves to see the court throughout most playoff matchups.

While having 10 reliable players in the playoffs is a true luxury, the Thunder’s potential contributors don’t stop there, which could be the real difference-maker in a seven-game series. Last postseason, the Thunder mainly stayed true to their usual rotation, which has certainly evolved over the 82 games since.

While they might not be in the mix every night when the lights are brightest, there could be some real chances for Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Jared McCain to make some much-needed contributions when Daigneault sees fit. Of those three, McCain is the obvious unknown, as he’s only in year two and has had some injuries keep him from finding a true groove early in his career.

Still, his outside shooting and ability to create for himself could be valuable for small stretches. However, the biggest wild cards from the Thunder’s perspective will be Williams and Wiggins, who have each played significant roles during their time in Oklahoma City.

Williams had some occasional moments in the 2025 playoffs and is a calming veteran presence when he’s on the floor. Add in his body type, which is most similar to Jalen Williams, and the veteran forward could easily find some minutes in certain matchups when Oklahoma City needs someone bigger on the wing or wants to go a bit small while not sacrificing much size.

Ultimately, if anyone who isn’t in the expected postseason rotation makes a huge difference for the Thunder in their title defense, it will almost certainly be Wiggins. After having some big moments for Oklahoma City in 2025, including a pair of double-digit performances in the NBA Finals, Wiggins could still break out of his slump at any moment and be a real threat again.

After a strong start to the season, Wiggins’ adductor strain in November kept him out nearly a month, and he was never able to find the same consistency and impact offensively upon his return. Now, with the playoffs just around the corner, there’s still an opportunity for him and others to put together a memorable postseason run.