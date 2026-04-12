OKC Thunder, Suns Combine to List 18 Players on Injury Report for Season Finale
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The Thunder and Suns are set to face off in Game 82 tonight, capping off the 2025-26 regular season along with the NBA's other 28 teams.
The postseason isn't completely set, though both Oklahoma City and Phoenix are already locked into their positions at No. 1 and 7 in the Western Conference, respectively. With that being the case, both will be conservative so as to stay healthy and rested ahead of the Playoffs.
The Thunder currently stand at 64 wins, having grabbed the No. 1 seed for the third-straight year.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s undermanned bouts:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Rest
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Right oblique injury management
Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left soleus injury
Chet Holmgren — Out: Low back spasms
Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee soreness
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Left ankle injury management
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery
Cason Wallace — Out: Left great toe soreness
Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring injury management
Jaylin Williams — Out: Right achilles tendinitis
Phoenix Suns injuries:
Grayson Allen — Out: Left hamstring soreness
Dillon Brooks — Out: Left second metacarpal injury management
Colin Gillespie — Questionable: Right shoulder contusion
Jordan Goodwin — Questionable: Left ankle sprain
Jalen Green — Questionable: Right knee soreness
Haywood Highsmith — Questionable: Right knee injury management
Royce O’Neal — Out: Right knee injury management
Mark Williams — Questionable: Left foot injury management
Much like OKC’s game against Denver, the Thunder are taking advantage of having locked up No. 1, listing 10 of its top players on its injury report for Sunday.
Starters in soon-to-be two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as one-time All-Stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein have all been ruled out.
Additionally, the team’s top bench core in Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace are all listed out, with Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe set to sit as well.
The Suns are in similar position as they prepare for the Western Conference Play-In games, though they’ve listed eight in total, five of which are questionable to play, opposed to simply out. All of Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Jalen green, Haywood Highsmith and Mark Williams are questionable.
All of Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neal will be out tonight.
The Thunder and Suns tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK