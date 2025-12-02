OKC Thunder Injuries Give Aaron Wiggins Perfect Opportunity to Re-Emerge

One of Oklahoma City’s top performers is back, and his return came at a perfect time.

On Sunday night, the Thunder won 123-115 in Portland against the only team that’s beaten them this season to improve to 20-1. As one of only a few teams in league history to start a season that hot, the Thunder haven’t had much go wrong for them thus far.

While Jalen Williams’ return on Friday night rightfully stole all the headlines, the Thunder also got Aaron Wiggins back for Sunday’s matchup against the Blazers, marking his first action since the Thunder’s loss in Portland in early November.

Putting up a season-high 27 points in that loss, Wiggins was appearing to hit his stride before an adductor strain would keep him out for the next 11 contests. While the Thunder didn’t skip a beat without Wiggins on the floor, his presence will surely be felt beginning on Tuesday night, when the Thunder face the Golden State Warriors.

Nov 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso all sidelined going into the West Coast matchup, Wiggins could be a clear candidate to secure a spot in the starting five and get back to his usual ways. After being out of action for a few weeks, it would be understandable for Wiggins to be rusty and trying to get back into game shape, but he might also be ready to give Oklahoma City some of the explosiveness it will need to walk out of Chase Center with a 13th straight win.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will likely carry the load offensively as usual, that fourth contributor spot is Wiggins’ for the taking, particularly with Hartenstein sidelined. With Cason Wallace likely having to take on a tougher defensive task without Dort or Caruso available, Wiggins’ offense could be the key to the Thunder’s stars not having to do everything.

As another player who can create his own shot and get to his spots all around the floor, Wiggins could easily take advantage of a Golden State team with lackluster perimeter defense and no rim protection, especially if Steve Kerr makes it a priority to get the ball out of Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands.

Through 10 games this season, Wiggins is averaging a career-best 13.8 points while shooting 41.8% from deep, so there’s no doubt that he could be due for a big night after getting his feet back under him in Portland.