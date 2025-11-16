OKC Thunder Must Continue Taking Advantage of Softened Schedule

Starting 13-1 has not been the breeze the record suggests. The Oklahoma City Thunder has already endured three back-to-back sets, more road games than home games, a constant state of three games in four nights all while being short handed. The Bricktown Ballers have been without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams the entire season. Top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins, Defensive aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and Rising Star Chet Holmgren all missed multiple games while even Cason Wallace has missed a contest. Even veteran big man Kenrich Williams and Rookie Nikola Topic have yet to debut.

In that span, the Oklahoma City Thunder battled two lengthy road trips, one of which sent them from a trio of games on the West Coast to Memphis to wrap it up for the fourth tilt. The Thunder have beat the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers to start the year which includes two blowouts of the latter Western Conference want to be contenders.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder can take a sigh of relief. After two off days, the team jetted off to Charlotte to beat down the Hornets, 109-86, in a sign of what should be to come the rest of the month.

This game starts a four game in seven day stretch. To close Novemeber, the Thunder play seven games with eight days off. A stark contrast from the break neck pace they have been on since the season tipped off on Oct. 21.

To finish this month, Oklahoma City plays three below .500 teams, one team at exactly .500 and just two teams above .500 but one of whom is the surprising Phoenix Suns. The only contender on the docket is the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Nov. 26 in NBA Cup play.

Saturday was a great start to this softening schedule, as superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 33 points in three quarters and spent the final frame of the blowout on the bench. More of that is expected for the team's leading scorer. On top of the natural off days, the Thunder can manufacture some if they continue to do their job against inferior opponents.

To close the month, the Oklahoma City Thunder can't help but get more healthy than they are right now. This should be a soft landing before the schedule toughens in December which includes four matchups against Western Conference Contenders and whatever the NBA Cup knock out stage has to offer.