OKC Thunder Need Isaiah Hartenstein at Full Strength in Postseason

Oklahoma City will soon begin its title defense, and its starting center could be the key to another ring.

Going into the playoffs, the Thunder have the best record in the NBA once again and have home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Perhaps the most impressive part of the Thunder’s regular season accomplishments was their plethora of injuries throughout the season.

Remarkably, the Thunder will again enter the playoffs with their rotation at full health, ready for another deep run. While just about every player dealt with injuries throughout the season, Isaiah Hartenstein was one of the hardest hit players.

During the 2025-26 season, Hartenstein made only 47 appearances and wasn’t able to consistently stay in the lineup as he was dealing with a soleus strain from the end of November through the rest of the regular season. Still, the Thunder navigated a few lengthy stretches without him and managed to find some production inside from Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams.

Toward the end of the regular season, Hartenstein was able to stay on the floor, but the Thunder also kept his minutes limited and didn’t force too much out of their starting big. Going into the playoffs, it will be critical for Hartenstein to play a much larger role in certain matchups, given his rebounding abilities.

Luckily for Hartenstein and the Thunder, the week-and-a-half break most of the rotation has gotten should be beneficial to any players still dealing with nagging injuries. Add in the likelihood that Oklahoma City won’t need huge nights from him in either of the first two rounds, and Hartenstein could be in a perfect situation to get back to full strength by the time the conference finals comes around.

Ultimately, the Thunder will need Hartenstein to play at a high level to repeat in 2026, and having him on the floor much more than he was in the regular season will be necessary. While Holmgren and Williams have proven they are more capable of holding down the middle than they were in years past, Hartenstein’s importance in so many areas is simply irreplaceable.

Avoiding any reaggravations will be key for Hartenstein, but at some point, the Thunder will need to flip the switch from being cautious to being aggressive. The Thunder are unlikely to put Hartenstein in harm’s way at any point, of course, but the playoffs simply don’t allow for a cautious approach, especially for a player as valuable as Hartenstein on a contending squad.