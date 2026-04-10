OKC Thunder, Nuggets Combine to List 17 Players on Injury Report
In this story:
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets tonight, with postseason implications still on the line, despite the No. 1 seed being locked up.
With a win over the Clippers days ago, the Thunder cemented their third-straight season of owning the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. With just two games left, the team can also grab some needed rest for its core.
That comes at just the right time, as Oklahoma City needs Denver to win out in order to grab the No. 3 seed, cementing itself on the same side of the postseason bracket with other West rival San Antonio.
Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Nuggets ahead of tonight’s game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Rest
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Right oblique injury management
Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left soleus injury management
Chet Holmgren — Out: Low back spasms
Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee soreness
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Left ankle injury management
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery
Cason Wallace — Out: Left great toe soreness
Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring injury management
Jaylin Williams — Out: Right achilles tendinitis
Denver Nuggets injuries:
Christian Braun — Questionable: Left ankle injury management/right hip flexor strain
Aaron Gordon — Questionable: Right hamstring injury management
Cameron Johnson — Questionable: right ankle injury management
Nikola Jokic — Questionable: Right wrist injury management
Spencer Jones — Out: Right hamstring strain
Jamal Murray — Questionable: Right shoulder impingement
Peyton Watson — Out: Right hamstring strain
The Thunder and Nuggets have combined to list 17 players in total, split fairly evenly across both squads.
With the No. 1 seed clinched, the Thunder are seemingly using the last two games of the season to grab some much-needed rest, listing 10 players out. Four starters in soon-to-be two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as well as center Isaiah Hartenstein are all set to sit tonight.
Additionally, the Thunder have listed their most impactful bench pieces in Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace out tonight, with Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams listed as well.
Denve hasn’t yet committed to their plan, but has listed all of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun as questionable to play tonight’s game. Also listed are Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, who are ruled out.
The Thunder and Nuggets tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Ball Arena in Denver, CO.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK