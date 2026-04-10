OKC Thunder, Nuggets Combine to List 17 Players on Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets tonight, with postseason implications still on the line, despite the No. 1 seed being locked up.

With a win over the Clippers days ago, the Thunder cemented their third-straight season of owning the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. With just two games left, the team can also grab some needed rest for its core.

That comes at just the right time, as Oklahoma City needs Denver to win out in order to grab the No. 3 seed, cementing itself on the same side of the postseason bracket with other West rival San Antonio.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Nuggets ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Rest

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Right oblique injury management

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left soleus injury management

Chet Holmgren — Out: Low back spasms

Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee soreness

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Left ankle injury management

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left great toe soreness

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring injury management

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right achilles tendinitis

Denver Nuggets injuries:

Christian Braun — Questionable: Left ankle injury management/right hip flexor strain

Aaron Gordon — Questionable: Right hamstring injury management

Cameron Johnson — Questionable: right ankle injury management

Nikola Jokic — Questionable: Right wrist injury management

Spencer Jones — Out: Right hamstring strain

Jamal Murray — Questionable: Right shoulder impingement

Peyton Watson — Out: Right hamstring strain

The Thunder and Nuggets have combined to list 17 players in total, split fairly evenly across both squads.

With the No. 1 seed clinched, the Thunder are seemingly using the last two games of the season to grab some much-needed rest, listing 10 players out. Four starters in soon-to-be two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as well as center Isaiah Hartenstein are all set to sit tonight.

Additionally, the Thunder have listed their most impactful bench pieces in Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace out tonight, with Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams listed as well.

Denve hasn’t yet committed to their plan, but has listed all of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun as questionable to play tonight’s game. Also listed are Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, who are ruled out.

The Thunder and Nuggets tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Ball Arena in Denver, CO.