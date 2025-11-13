OKC Thunder's Outside Shooting Finally Coming Along

After a rocky start to the season, Oklahoma City is rounding into form from beyond the arc.

Over the first few weeks of the season, the Thunder have been the league’s best team. With a 12-1 record to begin their title defense, there hasn’t been many negatives for the Thunder on the floor.

However, their ability to shoot from 3-point range was certainly questionable over the first several games. Through the first six games of the year, the Thunder only shot better than the league average 35.8% from three once.

That rough shooting start to the year began to raise some eyebrows, but eventually things began to fall into place. While the Thunder only shot 30.8% from deep in Wednesday night’s blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers, it was only the second time in their past seven games they’ve failed to hit that league average mark.

It’s no surprise that the Thunder’s shooting began to turn in the right direction once Isaiah Joe returned from injury. After missing the first five games of the season, Joe has seamlessly fit right into the Thunder’s attack offensively and has been a huge reason for the team’s success on that end.

Nov 11, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) gestures after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While he hasn’t started or stolen the headlines since returning, he has been one of the most consistent offensive players on the Thunder’s roster. Averaging 16.3 points and shooting 40.8% from three, it’s easy to see how his return has had an impact on the Thunder’s shooting numbers.

Beyond simply hitting the shots, Joe’s gravity can open the lane for drivers such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell to present even easier kick-out opportunities for teammates.

Although getting some easier looks for good shooters has been helpful, the Thunder’s better shooting might just be attributed to the team nailing looks it should make. Over the first week or two of the season, the Thunder were constantly on the ropes, playing in tight games and getting next to no extended rest.

After settling into the season and getting adjusted to playing a bit shorthanded every night, the Thunder look far more comfortable and sharper offensively than they did on opening week. After spending the first couple of weeks near last place in 3-point percentage, this recent stretch has helped Oklahoma City ascend to 21st with a 33.8% mark for the season.

Although the Thunder haven’t cracked league average for the season quite yet, it should only be a matter of time if their shooting continues to trend in this direction.