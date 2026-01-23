OKC Thunder, Pacers see Numerous Injuries Ahead of Matchup

Oklahoma City is set to face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight, likely doing so without the majority of its roster.

After a slow stretch in late-December, the Thunder has re-found its mojo, winning seven of its last eight games even accounting for injuries. But in a blowout win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, OKC saw yet another player leave in guard Ajay Mitchell.

The last time Oklahoma City and Indiana faced off was just the second game of the season, the two's first meeting after the 2025 NBA Finals. That game went to double-overtime, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pouring on a career-high 55 points, helping the Thunder to a win.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Pacers ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right adductor strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Questionable: Right groin soreness

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Jaylin Williams — Questionable: Right hamstring strain

Indiana Pacers injuries:

Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles tendon tear

Quenton Jackson — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Bennedict Mathurin — Out: Right thumb sprain

Taelon Peter — Doubtful: G League

Ethan Thompson — Probable: G League

Obi Toppin — Out: Right foot stress fracture

The Thunder are one of the more injury-ridden teams in the league presently, dealing with a myriad of injuries to starters and rotational contributors.

The most notable would be one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who is out with a hamstring injury picked up in the last week. Additionally, starting center Isaiah Hartenstein remains out in dealing with his second stint of a right soleus strain.

Alex Caruso remains out with an adductor strain, and second-year guard Ajay Mitchell — amid a breakout season with the team — is now listed as out with an abdominal strain after leaving the team’s bout against the Bucks.

The good news is two questionable designations in Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams, meaning Oklahoma City could at least get a few impactful players back against Indiana.

The Pacers are one of the only teams in the league to have dealt with injuries more than OKC, looking healthier now though still seeing a lengthy list. All of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin are set to be out tonight.

The Thunder and Pacers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.