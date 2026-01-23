OKC Thunder, Pacers see Numerous Injuries Ahead of Matchup
Oklahoma City is set to face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight, likely doing so without the majority of its roster.
After a slow stretch in late-December, the Thunder has re-found its mojo, winning seven of its last eight games even accounting for injuries. But in a blowout win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, OKC saw yet another player leave in guard Ajay Mitchell.
The last time Oklahoma City and Indiana faced off was just the second game of the season, the two's first meeting after the 2025 NBA Finals. That game went to double-overtime, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pouring on a career-high 55 points, helping the Thunder to a win.
Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Pacers ahead of tonight's game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Right adductor strain
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Aaron Wiggins — Questionable: Right groin soreness
Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain
Jaylin Williams — Questionable: Right hamstring strain
Indiana Pacers injuries:
Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles tendon tear
Quenton Jackson — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Bennedict Mathurin — Out: Right thumb sprain
Taelon Peter — Doubtful: G League
Ethan Thompson — Probable: G League
Obi Toppin — Out: Right foot stress fracture
The Thunder are one of the more injury-ridden teams in the league presently, dealing with a myriad of injuries to starters and rotational contributors.
The most notable would be one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who is out with a hamstring injury picked up in the last week. Additionally, starting center Isaiah Hartenstein remains out in dealing with his second stint of a right soleus strain.
Alex Caruso remains out with an adductor strain, and second-year guard Ajay Mitchell — amid a breakout season with the team — is now listed as out with an abdominal strain after leaving the team’s bout against the Bucks.
The good news is two questionable designations in Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams, meaning Oklahoma City could at least get a few impactful players back against Indiana.
The Pacers are one of the only teams in the league to have dealt with injuries more than OKC, looking healthier now though still seeing a lengthy list. All of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin are set to be out tonight.
The Thunder and Pacers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK