OKC Thunder Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The Oklahoma City Thunder will soon start their quest to repeat as NBA Champions. They still await their first round matchup to emerge from the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Phoenix Suns suffered a crushing loss late to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, taking the Blazers out of contention and on the road to San Antonio as the No. 7 seed.

Phoenix is still in contention for the No. 8 seed and a date with the OKC Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The team is awaiting the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 seed affair between the L.A. Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

On Friday night, the Suns will play host to either the Clippers or Warriors. The winner of Friday's affair will advance to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs which begins on Sunday, April 19.

On Tuesday night, following the conclusion of Day 1 of the NBA Play-In Tournament, the league announced the full schedule for the entire first round of the NBA Playoffs.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren warms up before the start of game seven of the second round against the Denver Nuggets for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder First Round Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, April 19, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns/L.A. Clippers/Golden State Warriors, 2:30 PM CT, ABC

Game 2: Wednesday, April 22, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns/L.A. Clippers/Golden State Warriors, 8:30 PM CT, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, April 25, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns/L.A. Clippers/Golden State Warriors, 2:30 PM CT, NBC

Game 4: Monday, April 27, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns/L.A. Clippers/Golden State Warriors, TBD, TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns/L.A. Clippers/Golden State Warriors, TBD, TBD - If Needed

Game 6: Friday, May 1, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns/L.A. Clippers/Golden State Warriors, TBD, TBD - If Needed

Game 7: Sunday, May 3, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns/L.A. Clippers/Golden State. Warriors, TBD, TBD - If Needed

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a massive rest advantage in Game 1, taking on the Suns, Warriors or Clippers on less than 48 hours of rest. Though, the two days off between the series opener and Game 2 is a bit jarring. Another two day gap takes place as the series shifts to the road city before it wraps up with worp speed playing every other day.

This story will be updated once the first round matchup is set in stone. The NBA, as series progress will annnounce start times and TV schedules for the games remaining without information.

Here is the Thunder playoff schedule in Round 1. pic.twitter.com/8MqUNZhZWr — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) April 15, 2026