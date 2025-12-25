OKC Thunder Remain Short Handed Christmas Day, Spurs Full Strength

Christmas Day is special for many, but especially the NBA. It is a tent pole day on the League calendar with five stand alone games, the largest viewed day on the regular season slate and for most casual fans the start of the basketball season transitioning away from daily football habits and routines.

The Oklahoma City Thunder return to the Christmas Day slate on Thursday for the first time since 2018 to host the San Antonio Spurs who are making their second straight appearance on this stage.

Not only is this a battle of the top two squads in the Western Conference, with the OKC Thunder owning a 26-4 record while the Spurs enter with a 22-7 resume though they have handed the Thunder half their losses. Most recently on Thursday when San Antonio beat down the Bricktown Ballers south of the Red River.

In this highly anticipated matchup, the OKC Thunder will still be short handed as they were on Tuesday. The Thunder will be without second year guard Ajay Mitchell for the second straight contest as he is in concussion protocol. back up big man Jaylin Williams is still sidelined with right heel bursitis and joining them in street clothes will be Ousmane Dieng, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

Meanwhile, the Spurs –– who tabbed Victor Wembanyama as questionable ahead of Tuesday's tilt –– have submitted their first injury report for Thursday's affair which only includes G League two-way contracted players Stanley Umude, David Jones-Garcia and Harrison Ingram.

This has the feel of a must win game for Oklahoma City, though it clearly isn't sitting at the end of December in the midst of an 82 game marathon. But the National Narratives will not be concerned with the big picture. If the Spurs are able to beat the Thunder three times in a span of two weeks, it will rightfully be a massive storyline in NBA circles. The issue? A win for the Thunder doesn't wipe away the narrative completely and will not garner any sort of compliments more so met with an expected shrug and questions of what went wrong the last two outings. That is life at the top in the NBA.

While there are no excuses as the Bricktown Ballers need to break this cold spill of losing three of their last five games, there is an uphill battle to climb for Mark Daigneault's club missing Mitchell in this contest.

The Spurs defense is so lethal and has proven to give OKC fits trying to create offense in the half court. Taking away one of the top three creators on this roster is a massive blow to this team missing his table setting and especially his downhill ability as a walking paint touch as the Thunder could not drive against this San Antonio club a night ago.

