OKC Thunder’s Lu Dort Still Among NBA’s Top Perimeter Defenders

Former undrafted free agent Lu Dort had a storybook season in 2024-25.

Dort was the epitome of the valuable and alluring “3-and-D” wing, averaging 10.1 points 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.

The former Arizona State standout’s efforts earned Dort First Team All-Defense honors, with the Thunder wing finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Dort was a key part of Oklahoma City’s championship run, playing suffocating defense on the perimeter while knocking down multiple crucial shots throughout the playoffs.

This year, though, Dort hasn’t enjoyed the same success on offense. The 26-year-old’s point, rebound, assist and steal numbers have all decreased in 2025-26, with his shooting splits plummeting.

The All-Defense honoree is shooting 37.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc. Without being a threat on the perimeter, Dort has struggled to find success on offense.

The talented defender doesn’t have the ball handling or finishing skills to attack the rim like other players on OKC’s roster, especially without his 3-point shot falling consistently.

Despite his struggles on offense, though, Dort is still one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

According to data from BBall Index, Dort ranks first in Perimeter Isolation Defense. According to the company’s website, Perimeter Isolation Defense measures, “various data points such as lowering shot quality and suppressing attempts.”

Dort’s Perimeter Isolation Defense metric sits at 3.2, with Dyson Daniels ranking second at 2.83. Jaylen Wells, Stephon Castle and Bilal Coulibaly round out the top five of BBall Index’s list.

Despite Dort’s struggles on offense this season, the aforementioned data shows that the seventh-year wing player is still one of the league’s most impactful defenders.

In a crowded Oklahoma City lineup that has a handful of skilled defensive players, though, Dort’s lackluster offense has resulted in less time on the floor.

The veteran has still started every game he’s appeared in this year, but Dort’s 27.7 minutes per game are the fewest since his rookie season.

Dort was also the catalyst of a recent controversy, admitting to “unnecessary contact” and saying he “went over the limit” on a flagrant foul against Denver’s Nikola Jokic that sparked a physical altercation between Oklahoma City and Denver.

Still, Dort’s value has been on display at multiple points throughout the season. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dort held All-Star Donovan Mitchell well below his season scoring average as Mitchell shot 5-of-18 from the field.

If Dort can find a rhythm on offense, the standout defender will once again be a key part of Oklahoma City’s playoff push.

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