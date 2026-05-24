OKC Thunder May Need More From Lu Dort Amid Injuries

Oklahoma City has a huge opportunity ahead in Game 4, and one starter could help push the defending champs over the top.

On Sunday night, the Thunder will be in San Antonio again for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. After the Spurs stole home-court advantage in Game 1, the Thunder regained their edge with a hard-fought Game 3 win.

Now leading the series 2-1, the Thunder still are in a tough situation. Without Ajay Mitchell going into Game 4, and Jalen Williams remaining questionable, the Thunder will need to rely on some of the same guys who have been key in building the series lead.

While the Thunder bench has stolen the spotlight in this series, Lu Dort may soon have an opportunity to get some of that spotlight to himself. Considering the Thunder are shorthanded, contributions will be needed from guys like Jared McCain and Alex Caruso, who can nail open shots and also create.

Still, without two of the top three ball-handlers available, the Thunder will also have to turn to guys like Dort to nail some open shots if San Antonio continues to be aggressive. Thus far in the series, Dort has played his role to perfection.

Playing lockdown defense, crashing the glass and not doing too much offensively has helped the Thunder’s starting wing be a difference-maker while keeping a low profile. Of course, the Thunder might need Dort to have a loud Game 4 to steal another one in San Antonio.

Throughout the postseason, Dort is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc and has only nailed two of his eight attempts in the conference finals. Yet, Dort still has a knack to knock down some open looks when it matters most.

Add in how banged up the San Antonio backcourt is at this point in the series, and Dort’s defense coupled with some hits from beyond the arc could make him a hero for a night. In the Thunder’s playoff run so far, Dort has only hit the double-digit scoring mark once, but it’s important to remember he did so eight times in last season’s title run.

Still a mainstay in the starting five, there’s always potential for Dort to become a difference-maker on both ends throughout a contest. Although he hasn’t been able to get into a rhythm yet, some adjustments from San Antonio could thrust Dort into a much more important role, and his ability to knock down open looks could swing the outcome of Game 4.