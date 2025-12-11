OKC Thunder Set Franchise Record, Tie Warriors With 24-1 Start

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to make history to start the 2025-26 campaign. On Wednesday ngiht, the OKC Thunder dismantled the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Cup quarterfinals round. This punched the Thunder's ticket to Vegas for the second time in as many years, giving Oklahoma City two trips to the final four in the three years of the in season tournament's existence.

However, that wasn't the only cause for celebration in Bricktown. The Oklahoma City Thunder with this win, clinched their longest winning streak in franchise history now riding a 16 game stretch without a loss. This brings their record to 24-1, tying the Golden State Warriors start to the 2015-16 campaign. A year in which the Warriors produced a 73-9 record. The Warriors did so by first ripping off 24 straight wins before falling in game 25, but the record remains the same for both clubs with different paths.

This blowout win over the Suns continues the Thunder's historic start to the season, crushing matchups to the tune of a league-best 15.9 net rating before this game is calculated. The Thunder dominated and demoralized Phoenix as both sides missed key pieces. The Suns were without star guard Devin Booker and bucket getter Jalen Green, while the Thunder missed starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

This game didn't see a lead change and only saw one tie as the Oklahoma City Thunder went wire-to-wire with the win. At one point, Oklahoma City got up by a season-best 53 points.

The Bricktown Ballers were led by their superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who in 27 minutes posted 28 points, two rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block while only missing four shots on the night and going 3-for-3 at the free throw line. His co-stars, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, also impressed. Williams had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in just 23 minutes of action while Holmgren produced 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 24 minutes of game time.

Now, Oklahoma City awaits the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs quarterfinals tilt in LaLa Land to see who will accompany them in Vegas for the semifinal clash. There, the Thunder will put their winning streak on the line aiming to reach their second straight NBA Cup championship game.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's historic season during the 2025-26 campaign.