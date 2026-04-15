OKC Thunder Should be Well-Represented on End-of-Season NBA Awards

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed another impressive regular season in 2025-26.

Now, the team turns its focus towards the postseason after earning another No. 1 seed, OKC's third in a row. For the second consecutive year, the Thunder have won at least 64 games, continuing an impressive stretch in the Modern Frontier.

Oklahoma City's rapid ascension has been lead by a core group of players, who have helped the team make history multiple times over the past three seasons. Along the way, a few of the team's stars have earned award recognition.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has earned three consecutive First-Team All-NBA selections, and will almost certainly claim a fourth this season. Gilgeous-Alexander also won the MVP in 2025, and has been an All-Star each of the past four seasons.

Jalen Williams was recognized for an impressive third season in the NBA with All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense honors. Lu Dort also earned a First-Team All-Defense spot in 2025 after a strong campaign.

Even Mark Daigneault has been recognized, earning Coach of the Year in 2024.

This season, the Thunder should see multiple players earn spots on end-of-season awards lists once again.

In 2025-26, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 55.3% from the field, 38.6% from 3-point range and 87.9% from the free throw line. As a result, the reigning MVP is the frontrunner to win the award again this year.

While Williams is ineligible for awards this season after playing only 33 games, the Thunder should see other placements on the All-NBA and All-Defense teams.

After averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game, shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc this season, third-year big man Chet Holmgren has a chance to earn spots on the All-Defense and All-NBA teams.

Some observers may push back on the idea that Holmgren should be an All-NBA selection, as the former No. 2 overall pick hasn't produced eye-popping stats. Despite not having elite offensive numbers, though, Holmgren is still a solid offensive player and one of the league's best defenders.

Holmgren could be joined on the All-Defense team by Thunder teammate Cason Wallace, who led the NBA in total steals during the 2025-26 season.

After another historic season, Oklahoma City could boast MVP, All-NBA and All-Defense representatives for the second consecutive campaign, illustrating the team's overall talent level.

For Wallace and Holmgren, this year would be their first to claim NBA end-of-season awards.