OKC Thunder Star Trio Hitting Stride Ahead of Postseason

Oklahoma City has the top seed in the West once again, and its star power was on full display to secure that No. 1 spot.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder played their final meaningful game of the regular season in a 128-110 win over the LA Clippers. The win clinched the No. 1 seed for the Thunder, who also extended their winning streak to seven games.

While the Thunder have dealt with injuries all season, and their depth has been a major piece of staying atop the standings, the playoffs will be all about star power. Luckily for the Thunder, they have plenty of star power, and their top players are hitting their stride at a perfect time.

Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s consistency will carry the Thunder throughout the postseason. While he hasn’t hit the 30-point mark in any of Oklahoma City’s past four games, he’s still kept his 20-point streak alive and dished out at least seven assists in each contest, including 11 against the Clippers.

Regardless of whether Gilgeous-Alexander is putting shots up or finding open teammates, his offensive production is unlikely to waver at any point in the playoffs. Meanwhile, his teammate, Chet Holmgren, has had the same impact on the other end as arguably the best defender in the league.

Potentially in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, Holmgren has been dominant inside in recent weeks. That run was capped off with 30 points, 14 boards and four blocks in Wednesday’s win over the Clippers.

While there isn’t much doubt about those two being consistent on their dominant ends in the postseason, Jalen Williams is looking less like a wild card in every game. After spending most of the season recovering from his wrist and hamstring injuries, Williams is finding his groove at a perfect time.

Since returning from injury, Williams has averaged 15.4 points and 5.7 assists in seven games and has looked more comfortable offensively as he ramps back up to speed. Although it’s been tough for Oklahoma City to navigate most of the season without him, he should have fresh legs and full health when the playoffs tip off in just over a week.

Although Oklahoma City will still need its role players to step up and deliver in big moments, getting some sustained production from each of the big three throughout the postseason might be enough on its own to earn the Thunder another championship.