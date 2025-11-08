OKC Thunder to Roll Out Interesting Starting Lineup vs. Kings
Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Sacramento Kings in their first NBA Cup bout of the season, hoping to get back in the win column.
OKC, lengthy injury report and all, ripped off eight-straight wins to start the season, getting out to the best start in franchise history. The group ultimately suffered a loss to Portland on Wednesday night, but still owns the best record in the West.
The Thunder have dealt with an extensive injury report early, seeing two starters and several more contributors out for Friday’s bout with Sacramento.
All-NBA forward Jalen Williams has remained out all season, still working his way back from a wrist injury suffered in last year’s Finals run. Luguentz Dort picked up a right upper trap injury a few games ago, and subsequently missed the team’s game versus both Portland and now Sacramento.
Aaron Wiggins — who’s seen a key offensive surge in the early season for OKC — started and thrived against the Trail Blazers, but will miss tonight’s bout with a left adductor strain.
Due to those injuries, the Thunder will roll out an all new starting lineup versus Sacramento: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Both Holmgren and Wallace have missed game sparingly this season, already lessening the odds at this lineup. Mitchell started against Portland, but the team lacked Holmgren on the second night of a back-to-back.
There's a solid mix of both offense and defense, with SGA and Mitchell anchoring the backcourt with scoring — mostly driving — and Wallace and Holmgren packing the biggest defensive punch. Despite that, all five players are sure to contribute to the defensive effort.
Mitchell has been the biggest breakout player for OKC this season, averaging 16.7 points on 46% shooting across his nine games. He's been looked at in reserve of the league's MVP, adding scoring, ball-handlling and play-making, but head coach Mark Daigneault hasn't been shy to play him beside Gilgeous-Alexander either.
OKC will also continue to rely on its double-big duo, as Holmgren and Hartenstein have been growing chemstry-wise all season. In a blowout win versus the Clippers, both sides saw lob dunks, with both Holmgren and Hartenstein receiving skyward passes from one another.
Suffice it to say, tonight's first five out will feature a few different wrinkles, but mostly the very same attributes that have driven Thunder basketball over the last year.
The Thunder and Kings tip off at 9 p.m. CT.