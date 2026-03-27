OKC Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Starting lineup

With All-Star big man Chet Holmgren a late scratch for the Oklahoma City Thunder just hours before the Chicago Bulls, the rug got pulled out from under the Bricktown Ballers. Holmgren is nursing a hip contusion that puts him on the injury report with late notice. This was primed to be the second game all season that the OKC Thunder had their full rotation of players, the first being Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics to heat up the race for the No. 1 overall seed.

The Thunder have nine games remaining this season, with a two-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs, who own the tiebreaker over Oklahoma City in their pursuit of the No. 1 overall seed. Of those nine games, six of them are at home, including tonight against the Bulls for the Thunder. Oklahoma City only has one game worth a wiggle room over the red-hot Spurs, who have a much easier schedule the rest of the way than the Thunder stare down.

Oklahoma City was looking forward to using this final stretch to not only capture their third straight No. 1 seed out West, but figure out how to play together with everyone active for the first time during this 2025-26 campaign.

In what should have been an easy-to-predict starting five for Mark Daigneault's club, the OKC Thunder head coach had to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to match up with these tanking Chicago Bulls. Daigneault faces off with his mentor in this matchup, Billy Donovan.

Usually, when someone goes down, defensive ace Cason Wallace is in line for the spot start. The Thunder could also lean into still having their size advantage by playing Jaylin Williams in the first five against this Bulls squad but that would force their front-court rotation to run thin deeper in the game.

Mar 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) passes around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

Josh Giddey, G

Tre Jones, G

Matas Buzelis, F

Guerschon Yabusele, F

Isaac Okoro, F

The small ball Bulls led by former Thunder lottery pick Josh Giddey will be an interesting matchup for the Bricktown Ballers with their pace and passing ability as Giddey will try to put his teammates in position to succeed against this aggressive Thunder defensive unit known for creating turnovers.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue this long home stand on Sunday against the New York Knicks.