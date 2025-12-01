Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Passes Wilt Chamberlain, Continues Historic Streak

Consistent greatness has defined the career of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose trajectory to superstardom was as linear as it could get. Now, as the reigning Most Valuable Player, he has turned that consistency into history.

There aren't many statistics that prove just how "consistent" someone is, as something as simple as points per game can be skewed by inflated performances here and there. Despite that, something as consistent as a streak can truly tell the whole story.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points for the 93rd consecutive game Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Oregon, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak of such in NBA history. His consistency has reached the level of only one of the most dominant players the sport has ever seen.

In fact, the only player that sits in front of Gilgeous-Alexander on his path to hold the record is another Chamberlain streak. From 1961-63, the Kansas alum tallied 20-or-more points in 126 consecutive games played.

Any time a player is in the same territory as Chamberlain, that just speaks volumes about how incredible they are. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to climb up the ladder among his peers of the past.

His most recent 20-point outing was the closest he's been to breaking the streak in quite some time. Getting held in check for three quarters by All-Defensive team member Toumani Camara, Gilgeous-Alexander was at just 16 points with five minutes remaining in the game.

In classic fashion, Gilgeous-Alexander racked up points in the clutch, making it look simple in the process. In the final five minutes of the game, the reigning MVP scored 10 points, all crucial shots, as the Thunder fended off the young and hungry Trail Blazers from securing their second win against them this season, being the only team to even defeat the defending champions this season.

As a player who can threaten you from all levels of offense, Gilgeous-Alexander tends to reach that 20-point mark in a hurry. On a dominant team, he has reached that mark despite sitting out for a bulk of fourth quarters this season.

Reaching that 126 mark will be a challenge, but it is something that Gilgeous-Alexander can reach. If he is able to tally 33 consecutive 20-point games to tie the record, the 34th game to break it would fittingly be in his home nation of Canada, against the Toronto Raptors. This would be a storybook moment for the eighth-year guard.

Consistency is something hard to master, but Gilgeous-Alexander has found a way to do it.