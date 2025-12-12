Spurs’ Superstar Likely to Return Against OKC Thunder

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, San Antonio Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama is likely to make his return from injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday in Las Vegas.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is likely to return for Saturday's NBA Cup semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas, sources tell ESPN. Final clearance will come after today's practice for Wembanyama, who's been sidelined since Nov. 14 due to a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/KcuApywXJb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2025

Wembanyama has been sidelined since mid-November with a calf injury, which the Spurs have been conservative with. He’s missed 12 games in total on the season, though San Antonio has been able to stay afloat without his superstar production.

On Wednesday, the Spurs beat the Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, punching their ticket Las Vegas and a matchup with OKC in the semifinals.

Now, the Thunder will need to prepare for San Antonio’s best player to return to the lineup.

Wembanyama’s an obviously game-changing player, standing at 7-foot-4 with a nearly 8-foot wingspan, he was the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year before his injury, and has stepped into superstar status as a scorer, too. In 12 games this season, he’s averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a whopping 3.6 blocks per game, shooting 50% overall and 35% from three.

The Thunder will be relying on their own 7-footer in Chet Holmgren to limit him. Holmgren is now the favorite to win this year's DPOY award, and is well on his way to his first All-Star appearance of his career. He's helped Isaiah Hartenstein anchor the Thunder's interior this season with 18.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

In addition to Holmgren, the Thunder have previously leaned on versatile All-Defense forward Jalen Willliams to guard Wembanyama. Williams stands at around 6-foot-5, but is one of a few players across the NBA who can claim to guard across all five positions. He has a 7-foot wingspan and a sturdy base, making him a tough matchup for most scorers.

The Thunder are off to a historic 24-1 start, relying on team defense, All-Star production from Holmgren and Williams, and of course reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Despite their success, the Thunder were likely to have their hands full with the Spurs even sans Wembanyama. They've been one of the feistier West teams this year, with a trio of talented handlers in De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, as well as a bevy of talented veterans players.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Las Vegas. The winner will face off in the NBA Cup finals against the winner of Heat-Magic. OKC will face off against San Antonio again on Dec. 23 and Christmas Day.