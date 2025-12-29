Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Bounce-back Win Over 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder handled the Philadelphia 76ers, 129-104, Sunday evening at Paycom Center. The Thunder bounced back after losing back-to-back games, and at home, for the first time this season.

This win improved OKC's record to 27-5 on the year, 15-1 in Paycom Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren led the way for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Holmgren scored 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting,

The Thunder shot 57.5% from the floor compared to the Sixers' 42.2%. OKC forced 23 Philly turnovers.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's bounce-back victory.

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) prepares to shoot a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

1. Three-point Resurrection

After shooting just 28.7% from three in the team's last four losses and 31.1% in the back-to-back defeats to the San Antonio Spurs, OKC needed to see something to fall from the perimeter. Luckily, tides shifted in a positive direction for the Thunder against the Sixers.

Excellent ball movement led to stellar shooting, with the open looks that OKC's playmakers created falling, unlike the team's losses. The Thunder shot 35.7% from long range in the win.

The team was able to command the paint, getting to the rim consistently, but Philly could not send extra bodies inside due to OKC's shooting. The Thunder knocked down 10 perimeter shots on 28 attempts.

The Thunder shot above 40% in the first three quarters, but a 2-of-9 stretch in garbage time in the fourth quarter tanked their percentages for the full game.

OKC needs to continue to knock down threes close to this rate if it wants to get back into the form it had to start the season.

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket between Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) and guard Vj Edgecombe (77) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. The Return of Third-quarter Dominance

Heading into the halftime locker rooms, the game was neck and neck, with the Thunder leading 64-62. OKC needed to have a dominant stretch of play to open the second half to pull away.

After failing to do so in the team's back-to-back losses to the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder returned to third-quarter dominance against the Sixers. Powered behind a three-minute 11-0 run midway through the period, OKC won the quarter 38-24.

The team continued to play the high-level offense they put together throughout the first half, but the ability to string together stops and get in transition to run was apparent, causing a dominant stretch of play.

The team ran through the reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the period; he was scoring and facilitating at will, scoring 11 of his 27 points in the quarter, racking up three of his five assists as well. No Sixer was able to stand in the way of him, with Gilgeous-Alexander forcing rim pressure on every touch.

The third quarter was a significant contributor to the Thunder's win, just as it has been many times before.

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives around Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. A Homage to Holmgren

After two shaky performances against the Spurs, Holmgren bounced back in a big way against the Sixers. The rising All-Star scored 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting, adding nine rebounds and four blocks to his box score in 29 minutes of action.

The Gonzaga product was aggressive early, filling up holes in the paint and racking up made shots on good looks. Holmgren was used heavily in the pick-and-roll, simplifying his offensive role.

On defense, Holmgren consistently diverted Sixers from going up for shots at the rim. When they did, he either swatted it away or forced a miss.

Running sets designed to find easy looks at the rim for the young big man will amplify the Thunder offense as they enter the new year.