Three Takeaways From Wire-to-Wire Thunder Win Over Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-111, in wire-to-wire fashion Sunday night at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Thunder fought off multiple Nuggets runs to pull away with the victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the game for Oklahoma City, scoring 34 points on 11-for-16 shooting and adding 13 assists. Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points while hitting a career-high seven three-point field goals.

The Thunder improve to a 39-11 record with the victory.

Here are three takeaways from OKC's dominant victory.

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

1. Increased Physicality

One of the Thunder's biggest flaws against the Minnesota Timberwolves was being "outmatched" by the brute force the Timberwolves played with. Minnesota upped the physicality against the Thunder, a team that is known for playing physical, seemingly shocking them to struggle through separate offensive and defensive stretches.

Against the Nuggets, the opposite was apparent. The Thunder were the more physical team from the beginning of the game to the end.

Luguentz Dort and Wallace kept first-time All-Star Jamal Murray off his spots the entire night, while the entire Thunder defense made Nikola Jokic look uncomfortable consistently. OKC was dominant in the paint, blocking shots and using physicality to force turnovers.

Increased physicality defines OKC's identity; living by that aids the team to win games.

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during warm ups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Wallace's Career-best Marksmanship

The Kentucky product Wallace has been one of the league's premier defenders throughout his short career, with a streaky offensive game that has shown immense potential. His shooting pushed the Thunder over the edge to beat the Nuggets Sunday night.

Wallace scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds along with two steals on the night. Along with the career-best scoring, he topped his high in three-pointers made, with seven on 11 attempts.

Wallace pushed pressure while on defense throughout the night, while filling space on offense and consistently drilling his three-point attempts. He saw shots fall early and carried the momentum throughout the night.

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

3. Foot Consistently on the Pedal

The Thunder put pressure on the Nuggets from the beginning of the game, winning in a wire-to-wire fashion. Despite constant runs from Denver to claw back into the game, OKC pulled away every opportunity.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated throughout the night, scoring 34 points and adding 13 assists, defeating Denver's defense. Aaron Wiggins scored at timely moments, with 14 points and two steals, knocking down three triples. First-time All-Star Chet Holmgren scored 14 points, but blocked three shots.

The Nuggets went on two charges throughout the game to get back into it, but the Thunder managed to pull away, increasing their lead back to where it was every time it got close.

The moment that defined the night was when Wallace drilled back-to-back three-point bombs the moment Denver cut OKC's lead to three, extending it back up to nine as his team would pull away with the win afterwards.