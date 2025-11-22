Updated NBA Cup Standings For OKC Thunder After Wild Friday Night

It ends as an expected 144-112 win for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Utah Jazz but it came in an improbable way. The Bricktown Ballers started the game sluggishly as the Jazz were red-hot from three and got behind by 18 points.

But as per usual, the Oklahoma City Thunder put together a massive third-quarter run to not only reclaim a lead or squeak out a win, but get a blowout victory with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander resting in the final frame after scoring 31 points in the first three quarters.

Oklahoma City swelled a 36 point lead in this game and end up out shooting the Utah Jazz with the Thunder turning in 61% from the floor, 62% from distance and 76% at the charity stripe against the Jazz 48% from the floor, 42% from the 3-point line and 83% at the charity stripe. The Jazz season-hgih 27 turnovers doomed them in this game and led to a lopsided loss in an unexpected fashion despite being the expected result.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns pulled off a 9 point comeback in the blink of an eye capped off by a Collin Gillespie game winner to put the Oklahoma City Thunder in the driver's seat of Western Conference Group A Pool Play.

Here is how the standings sit entering the tail end of pool play.

Western Conference Group A Pool Play Standings

Oklahoma City Thunder: 2-0, +63 Point Differential Phoenix Suns: 2-0, +23 Point Differential Minnesota Timberwolves: 2-1, +53 Point Differential Sacramento Kings: 0-2, -45 Point Differential Utah Jazz: 0-3, -94 Point Differential

The Oklahoma City Thunder control their own destiny in the NBA Cup Group A Pool Play to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup. The OKC Thunder are 16-1 overall and continue to dominate the rest of the NBA. Not only is the Thunder attempting to repeat as NBA Champions in the midst of a parity era in the NBA with the league lacking a repeat champion since 2018 and the past six champions even failing to make it out of the second round the following campaign but the Thunder made the NBA Cup Final a year ago before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks as they attempt to get back to that spot this season.

With the OKC Thunder sitting atop the NBA Cup Group A standings, they still have to play the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Paycom Center during feast week. The Thunder play host to the Timberwolves on Wednesday on ESPN at 6:30 PM CT and the Phoenix Suns come into the Paycom Center at 7:00 PM CT on Friday - if they get through that stretch unbeaten they lock themselves into the knock out stage.

Even if the Thunder narrowly lose one of those games, their point differential serving as the tiebreaker should still lock them into the lone wild card spot. Currently, the Thunder own the best differential in the Western Conference Pool Play setting.

It is the Thunder's opportunity to lose to reach their second knock out stage in three years and put them on a path back to Vegas to once again compete for the grand prize.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder play a non-NBA cup affair against the Portland Trail Blazers as the Thunder attempt to avenge their lone loss on the season.