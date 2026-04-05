Utah Jazz List Four Starters Out Against Healthy OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Utah Jazz in OKC tonight, hoping to grab another win in the home-stretch of the season.

The Thunder got help from the Nuggets on Saturday, who downed the Spurs in overtime, widening the gap between the top and second-best teams in the Western Conference. With Denver's win, Oklahoma City now needs to go just 3-2 across its last five games to earn the top seed.

The Jazz have been penciled in as one of those three wins, having long positioned itself for the 2026 NBA Draft opposed to a postseason berth. They're chasing the top three at the upcoming NBA Draft, and will be looking to continue to climb the reverse standings, opposing to winning tonight's game.

The injury report favors that outcome as well, with OKC standing at its healthiest all year, and the Jazz limping to the finish line.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Jazz ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Utah Jazz injuries:

Isaiah Collier — Out: Left hamstring strain

Keyonte George — Out: Right hamstring strain

Elijah Harkless — Out: Left hamstring strain

Blake Hinson — Out: G League

Jaren Jackson Jr. — Out: Left knee injury recovery

Walker Kessler — Out: Left shoulder injury recovery

Lauri Markkanen — Out: Right hip inpingement

The Thunder get their healthiest injury report of the entire season, with only rookie Thomas Sorber listed out for tonight’s game.

Oklahoma City has dealt with a myriad of injuries so far this season, including players like Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell and even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing some time. Nikola Topic also missed most of the season in recovering from testicular cancer and chemotherapy, though he’s remarkably been able to re-take the floor this season.

There hasn’t been a single injury report with just Thomas Sorber listed — who is OKC’s lone player out for the season due to an offseason ACL injury — meaning tonight marks the first. The forward is usually flanked by some on G League designation, though OKC’s full compliment is a go tonight.

The Jazz are dealing with numerous injuries, including to starters and stars in Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler. Also listed out for Utah is Isaiah Collier, Elijah Harkless and Blake Hinson.

The Thunder and Jazz tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.