One of the newest Thunder additions learned a lot during his year with the squad.

Oklahoma City has wrapped up its season, as it came up just short of its second finals trip in a row, losing in the conference finals to the San Antonio Spurs. It might not have been the Thunder’s ultimate goal, but they had a great season nonetheless.

They still captured the No. 1 seed in the West for the third year in a row, and were once again atop the league, having the best record in the NBA. So, while this season didn’t add another NBA title to the franchise's legacy, it was a good experience builder, especially for younger players.

One player in particular, who is also a special case, is Thomas Sorber. You might not have heard Sorber’s name much this season, because he didn’t play this season. The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Sorber in the 2025 NBA Draft with the No. 15 pick, and were excited to see how the defense-heavy forward would fit in their rotation. Unfortunately, in an offseason workout, Sorber would tear his ACL, ending his season before it could even begin.

Sorber could have easily been defeated and shied away from hard work with this injury, but he decided to make the most of this situation and learn from the greatest players in the world. During the young Thunder player’s exit interview on Saturday, he was asked what it meant to get a close-up look at an MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and an All-Star in Chet Holmgren, and Sorber couldn’t be happier about just the opportunity to do so in the special place that he is in.

Honestly, like I didn't think I would be in this position, if you were to ask me like a year ago,” Sorber said. “But it's been a blessing just being picked by the Thunder, learning what I can learn from the reigning champs, and being a part of this amazing group of guys who are just – like they want to win and want to compete every day. So I learned a lot from them.”

The Thunder forward now has another full offseason to prepare for his first NBA season, and has Holmgren and Nikola Topic to show him the way, as they missed their whole first season due to injury as well.

With how deep the Thunder’s roster is, it will be a battle for Sorber to fight for minutes, but just like he said, just being on the team is already such a learning experience.