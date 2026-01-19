What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers were appointment viewing a year ago when their two meetings came inside two weeks of each other while both sides were battling for the best record in the NBA at the time.

This led the NBA to put the first matchup of the season between these two sides on a tent pole day on the league's calendar. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an all-day event in the league and the Thunder are able to be part of the festivities this season.

Here is what to watch for in this contest.

Jan 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dunks between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to inch closer to the 126 game Wilt Chamberlin streak of consecutive games with 20 plus points. Sitting at 113, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar will face an interesting Cavs defensive unit that has the ability to pack the paint as this will be one of the biggest reasons to watch this contest.

How will Oklahoma City handle the Cavs front court of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen? Down Hartenstein, the Thunder will lean on Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and likely Branden Carlson to help Chet Holmgren down low in this pinch. Carlson had a breakout game against the Cavs last season that the Bricktown Ballers hope to tap into tonight.

Without Jalen Williams, a lot of pressure is put on second year guard Ajay Mitchell to pick up the scoring slack especially when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench to start the second and fourth frames. This is a massive stage for Oklahoma City and their young breakout player.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 19

Matchup: OKC Thunder (35-8) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-19)

Time: 01:30 PM CT

Location: Rocket Arena –– Cleveland, OH

TV: NBC, Peacock and FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to get back on track after seeing their five game winning streak snapped on Saturday in Miami against the Heat as they continue this four game road trip.

Having to do it short handed will be tough for the Thunder as Jalen Williams is set to miss his 20th game of the season after playing in 24 straight games. Oklahoma City missed the Santa Clara product to start the 2025-26 campaign due to offseason wrist surgery with this being the first game missed due to his right hamstring strain. This in addition to Isaiah Hartenstein being in street clothes.

Cleveland is short handed as well without starting guard Darius Garland while missing Max Strus and Sam Merril again.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Wednesday as they put an end to this four game road swing. Oklahoma City is playing their fifth straight game against an above .500 team tonight in Cleveland.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.