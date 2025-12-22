What to Watch For OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are set to tango for the second time this season on Monday inside the Paycom Center. Will the OKC Thunder be able to go 2-0 against Memphis and get back in the win column as each side is short handed?

Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Seeing how Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells stack up in trying to defend Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a big storyline in this game. While these two are quality defenders, each young in their own right, could make them poise to miss the mark with this tough assignment. Though, each are talented enough to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander long enough to funnel the reigning MVP into the out stretched arms of Jaren Jackson Jr. around the rim.

Though, the defensive end isn't the only side of the floor where all eyes will be on Jackson Jr. With no Isaiah Hartenstein or Jaylin Williams in this game, and both Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso questionable, this should be a spot for the Grizzlies' All-Star to get right on the offensive end. If he labored against Branden Carlson minutes or the small ball Thunder, this Grizzlies offense will be dead on arrival.

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder get right from beyond the arc? This has been a streaky shooting club, once the worst in the league that then sky rocketed to the top five in the NBA percentage wise from distance has shot below 25% in two of their last three games from 3-point land. Where does that level off at in Monday's game back in the Paycom Center where role players typically shoot better? Perhaps no one under the microscope more than Lu Dort who is off to a blistering cold stretch this season.

How much more like-himself does Jalen Williams look as he grows in reps post Wrist surgery? With the attention Gilgeous-Alexander will draw and the shallow point of attack defender list in Memphis, this could be a massive game for the co-star.

Game Information

Date: Dec. 22

Matchup: OKC Thunder (25-3) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (13-15)

Time: 08:30 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to get back into the win column after dropping two of their last three games, including Friday night in Minnesota, with this game against Memphis. This contest will tip off another back-to-back set, playing in San Antonio Tuesday against the Spurs before hosting that same foe on Thursday under the bright lights of Christmas Day.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season.