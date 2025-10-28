Who Will Start for Short Handed OKC Thunder vs. Kings?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder's first such set of the season and marking their third game in four nights.
While Oklahoma City is off to a perfect 4-0 start, there has been no shortage of adversity. More of it on the way, as Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren is tabbed as out for this tilt against the Sacramento Kings. He joins All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, prized rookie Nikola Topic and veteran big man Kenrich Williams in stretch clothes on top of rookie big man Thomas Sorber who is out for the entire 2025-26 campaign.
While dealing with being short handed, the Thunder have had to survive two double-overtime contest, a late comeback by the Dallas Mavericks last night and enjoyed a blow out win of the Atlanta Hawks.
Along the way, the Thunder have seen Cason Wallace miss a game, Alex Caruso miss three of the first four tilts before returning tonight against the Kings. The Thunder have also needed to navigate being the league's worst 3-point shooting club to date turning in just a 27.9% clip from downtown.
While it hasn't been pretty, you always prefer winning to losing. Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to re-invent their starting lineup with typical first five staples Holmgren and Jalen Williams out for this contest. Joe, who has been a swing starter in the past is also out for this game.
That left the options for head coach Mark Daigneault as a tandem of Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins –– sacrificing some size in favor of a more formidable offense against this dreadful Kings defense –– or Alex Caruso or Jaylin Williams in place of Holmgren at the power forward spot to offer the team a bigger body.
On the flip side, the Sacramento Kings are without youngsters Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford while also missing two-way players Isaiah Stevens and Daeqwon Plowden.
It was anyone's guess who the Thunder bench boss would elect to deploy, but 30 minutes before tip-off, we got our answer.
OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup
OKC Thunder Starting Lineup:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
- Cason Wallace, G
- Lu Dort, F
- Aaron Wiggins, F
- Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup:
- Dennis Schroder, G
- Russell Westbrook, G
- Zach LaVine, F
- DeMar DeRozan, F
- Domantas Sabonis, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy a day off before returning to the Paycom Center hardwood on Thursday to play host to the Washington Wizards.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the entire season.