Why Isaiah Joe’s Return to the Lineup is a Big Deal for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City is off to the league’s best start at a perfect 6-0, picking up right where they left off a season ago. After winning an NBA championship in June, they’ve put to rest any thoughts of a hangover and have returned to dominance in the regular season. It hasn’t exactly been the same as last season, though.
While an undefeated record is impressive any way you slice it, Oklahoma City has had a few pain points already this season. The defense has still been impressive — it has always been this team’s calling card. The Thunder’s lineup has suffocated opponents and found a way to grind out big wins — even if those wins are double overtime thrillers. But the offense hasn’t been near as good, and has clearly been the weaker of the two units.
One of the main factors contributing to the Thunder’s slow start on offense is obviously the injuries the team has suffered. Jalen Williams has yet to suit up, and Chet Holmgren has missed a few games. It’s no surprise, though, that the offense immediately improved when Isaiah Joe returned from injury and made his season debut on Thursday night. Oklahoma City dropped 127 points and drained 16 triples while turning the ball over just six total times.
Joe added another dimension to the Thunder’s offense, finally giving them a 3-point threat that they’ve been desperately missing. Coming into Sunday afternoon’s game, the Thunder ranked dead last in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Oklahoma City is shooting 29.6% on triples this season, a real sore spot. Surely that number will rise when this team is finally at full strength, but Joe is already having an impact in two games so far.
On Thursday, Joe’s addition to the lineup was noticeable to say the least. He played 24 minutes and poured in 20 points on 7-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. He followed that up with another solid performance on Sunday, totaling 13 points and three triples.
Outside of his direct shooting ability, Joe really opens up the floor for his teammates. Isaiah Hartenstein was the latest to speak on his impact, detailing how he makes his life easier. The attention he commands from opponents, the way he can come of screens, and his awareness to cut backdoor are all reasons why he changes the game for this Thunder team.
Joe is a fantastic regular season player to have — and a useful postseason player too. He’s capable of massive performances when Oklahoma City is shorthanded, and the perfect complement to the team’s current core. He’s an important piece to this team, and the Thunder needed him back in a bad way.