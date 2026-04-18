OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns Boast Interesting Matchup in Round 1

As the final play-in game of the 2026 postseason ended, the defending NBA champions and No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, discovered who they would be taking on in the first round of the playoffs. After losing at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, the regular season seventh-place team in the West took care of business to secure a spot in the bracket, defeating the Golden State Warriors 111-96 Friday.

On paper, the No. 1 seed versus the No. 8 is nothing to look into, but there is an interesting matchup on display. A guard-oriented offensive system against Oklahoma City's point-of-attack defensive gauntlet.

The Suns power their offense through three guards: Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green. The Thunder, on the other hand, have at least two elite guard/wing defenders on the floor at all times, with players such as Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso being the most notable.

Booker against Dort is the matchup that will draw the most eyes, with the two having multiple offensive-defensive duels in the past. Dort's physical style of defense tends to put Booker off his spots consistently, but the star's tough shot-making still allows him to be efficient.

Since Dort entered the league in 2019, he has guarded Booker the fourth-most out of any player, but the career-long Sun has bested the Thunder's defensive brute more often than any other player has. Booker averages 22.8 points per 75 possessions guarded by Dort in his career, holding a true shooting percentage of 71.9%.

Oklahoma City's other defensive powerhouse from the guard position, Wallace, has had a high amount of experience defending Phoenix's secondary scoring option, Green. The former G League Ignite guard dribbles at a high level, but the Kentucky product is the league's steals leader for a reason.

Wallace has defended Green the sixth-most frequently of any other player he has defended, with a high amount of success against him. Scoring just six points per 75 possessions guarded by Wallace, Green is converting at just a 28.7% true shooting percentage with just 0.6 free throw attempts per 75 for his career.

Green is coming off two of the best games of his career, however, scoring 30-plus points in back-to-back postseason games. He scored 36 points on 70% shooting in the Suns' playoff-clinching win over the Warriors.

“I believe in my squad. I think we can do anything we put our minds to,” Green said on a potential eight-over-one upset of the defending champs.

Overall, the Suns are a team that relies heavily on scoring from the guard positions, but the Thunder have strong counters to their game plan. It will be an interesting watch to see how Phoenix Head Coach Jordan Ott will adjust if the dominant OKC defense plays his squad out of their comfort zone.