OKC Thunder to Face Suns in Opening Round of NBA Playoffs

NBA Play In Week Concluded with the Phoenix Suns staving off the Golden State Warriors on Friday for the right to stake their claim to the No. 8 seed in the NBA Playofs. Following the regular season, the Suns ended the year as the No. 7 seed but fell at home on Tuesday to the Portland Trail Blazers to send the Valley Ballers into a do-or-die game on Friday night against the No. 10 seeded Bay Area Ballers.

The Suns got off to a fast start up double figures by the first stoppage. Though, despite trailing by 18 points in the first half, the deficit at intermission was only five.

It was Suns guard Jalen Green who led the way. All night, as the Suns offense stalled it was Green who bailed out Phoenix. He went on a personal 8-0 to push the Phoenix lead back to double digits for good.

As the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft turned in a career game on the biggest stage, posting 36 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks on 14-for-20 shooting from the floor and a jaw-dropping 8-for-14 from beyond the arc in 39 minutes, the Suns officially punched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs.

This finally gave the Oklahoma City Thunder their long awaited answer. Their first round matchup would be the same team they closed the regular season with, the Phoenix Suns.

Sunday marks the start of the series as the Thunder play host to the Suns at 2:30 PM CT. This is the third straight season that the Bricktown Ballers have needed to wait until Friday to find out their first round matchup.

Oklahoma City will be in search of their third straight sweep of their opening round matchup. In 2024 the Thunder made quick work of the New Orleans Pelicans and in 2025 OKC dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies in short order.

Time will tell what the Thunder vs. Suns series has in store but most are predicting a short series. During the 2025-26 regular season campaign, Oklahoma City went 3-2 against the Phoenix suns. Though one of those wins by the valley hoopers was on the last day of the year with both sides missing all of their rotational pieces.

Sunday is the start of the Thunder's NBA title defense journey. Oklahoma City will have a day to prepare with their matchup in hand but a huge rest advantage as the Suns travel in to Bricktown on Saturday and playing in less than 48 hours from this clash with the Warriors.