The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for yet another season as chapter 19 of this franchise is set to be written as the team enters the 2026-27 campaign as one of the league's title favorites. The quest for the franchise's second championship starts on Monday as the team will hold its annual Media Day to set the stage for training camp and a five game slate in the NBA Preseason.

There are plenty of questions ahead of Media Day that face this team, including how the team will handle its final standard roster slot. The Thunder will have the league maximum 21 players in camp and throughout the next three weeks will likely churn through some of the training camp invites for the sake of fresh bodies in games and securing G League rights.

This training camp will be interesting to watch as the team needs to figure out how they will overcome the offseason depatures of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe –– including who will take Dort's starting job? –– as well as trying to intergrate youngsters such as Aday Mara, Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic, Otega Oweh and Bennett Stritz.

Though, an under the radar part of camp will be the training camp invites of Christoph Tilly, Zharie Smith, Andrew holifield and Robert McCray V. Sure, the most likely case scenario for this group is they get shuffled down to the Blue. However, in 2024-25, the Thunder had an open roster spot at this time of year and elected to fill it with training camp invites to get them started that season before eventually converting Ajay Mitchell in their place.

Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Jalen Williams, G/F Chet Holmgren, C Isaiah Hartenstein, F/C Alex Caruso, G Aday Mara, C Jared McCain, G Ajay Mitchell, G Thomas Sorber, C Bennett Stirtz, G Nikola Topic, G Cason Wallace, G Jaylin Williams, F/C Kenrich Williams, G/F Brooks Barnhizer, F, Two-Way contract Otega Oweh, G, Two-Way contract Josh Dix, G, Two-Way contract Christoph Tilly, C, Training Camp Deal Zharie Smith, G, Training Camp Deal Andrew Holifield, F, Training Camp Deal Robert McCray V, G, Training Camp Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be under the spotlight all season, but especially on opening night back at the scene of the crime in San Antonio against the Spurs. This training camp portion will go a long ways in tuning up the team's ability to make a statement in that contest.