4 OKC Thunder Players Fighting for Playing Time This Preseason

Media day is on the horizon for the OKC Thunder, marking the impending preseason slate for what the organization hopes is another season of contention.

Led by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as well as a host of elite role players, the Thunder still rank atop the league talent-wise. Though it’s seen a transformational offseason relative to the previous few.

That means minutes and roles will be up for grabs, and OKC’s host of young players will be gunning for just that in preseason. Below are four Thunder players who will be fighting for roles and playing time in preseason play:

Nikola Topic

Now entering his third season, guard Nikola Topic has been through the wringer so far in his career. He’s dealt with numerous injuries — one of which sidelined him for his entire rookie season — and even gone through treatment for testicular cancer.

Topic hasn’t been faulted for his career thus far, but a second contract is already on the horizon for the young guard, making this a highly important season.

He has elite passing ability and has shown early improvement in his 3-point shooting. The Thunder have a continual need of secondary play-making, and Topic hitting his ceiling would be a massive win for the organization.

Bennett Stirtz

A player likely competing for the very same minutes as Topic, Bennett Stirtz was recently the No. 16 pick in the draft, and is set to add a potent offensive combination for the Thunder.

Stirtz hovered between point guard and shooting guard at Iowa, commanding tons of on-ball reps in the pick-and-roll while offering shot-making all over the court. He isn’t a true lead guard or two-guard, but should be able to add some highs at both positions.

The Thunder lost tons of 3-point shooting in the offseason, meaning Stirtz’ fire-power will be necessary.

Aday Mara

Another lottery pick tacked onto the Thunder’s growing list, Aday Mara offers one of the biggest players in the entire league, but is likely to back up the Thunder’s frontcourt rotation.

He stands at 7-foot-4 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, and adds shot-blocking, play-finishing and a dash of ball skills with passing and even some perimeter shooting.

Thomas Sorber

Drafted midway through the first round of the 2025 draft, Sorber has yet to play for Oklahoma City in any capacity, but has highly unique measurables at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He’s likely too slow-footed to truly play the four, but does have interesting passing and the potential for stretch shooting.

With Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams making up the current frontcourt rotation, Sorber will likely be battling with Mara for time.