OKC Thunder Announce Altered Starting Lineup vs. Cleveland

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, The Thunder and Cavs go with a home-and-home baseball-style series. Oklahoma City earned an impressive upset win over Cleveland on Monday night and hop to build on that momentum in the Paycom Center on Wednesday. The Thunder are looking for any solid ground after the team's season was derailed by injuries in the first week of the 2026-27 campaign. The Thunder are bracing to miss All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams for the season and All-defensive guard Cason Wallace for the season while All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren is out 8 to 10 weeks. The Bricktown Ballers are also down Jaylin Williams with back spasms for this game. Meaning that Mark Daigneault will once again have to shuffle the team's starting five.

A piece of good news from Oklahoma City on the injury report is that the team is getting defensive ace Alex Caruso back on the hardwood after suffering an ankle sprain last week. Not only will he lift the team's point-of-attack defense, but he will help on offense with his connective playmaking, 3 point shooting and play finishing.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are favorites in this game despite the poor injury luck. Cleveland is attempting to rebound –– literally –- in this game but have to do it without Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson two of the team's best point of attack defenders while going up against the back to back NBA MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the superstar hopes to build on his 43 point outing from Monday night. The Thunder are unbeaten at home and the team should be able to have a fighting chance in this one despite their banged up roster as Cleveland has been less than impressive to start this NBA season. 30 minutes before the game tipped off, the team announced the starting five.

Opting to keep the Thunder sized up in the front court, Daigneault pulled the trigger on the rookie in the first five.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Kenrich Williams, F

Aday Mara, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

Donovan Mitchell, G

James Harden, G

Maleek Thomas, F

Evan Mobley, F

Jarrett Allen, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to stay perfect at home and continue to get the car back on the road after the devestating injuries. The Thunder hit the road for a one-off trip to Memphis on the first leg of a back-to-back set where the team returns on Saturday to the Paycom Center to host the Washington Wizards.