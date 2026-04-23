OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup Against Suns In Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their opening-round series. The OKC Thunder are hoping that they can repeat their Sunday afternoon performance in this contest. Game 2 will be an interesting test with the Suns having more time to prepare.

Phoenix was up against a rock and a hard place in the series opener. The Oklahoma City Thunder not only have the talent advantage but the rest advantage as well. Phoenix punched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs on Friday night by staving off the Golden State Warriors on Friday night before landing in Oklahoma City on Saturday and playing on Saturday afternoon to the tune of a 119-84 blowout Thunder victory.

The NBA has seen plenty of upsets already. The Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers have all stolen games from the higher seed. The Thunder know they have to keep the foot on the gas in this contest.

“These series are unpredictable. No 2 games are the same. The minute you make an assumption, you are overconfident, or the minute you go down and you're overly urgent, that can impact your ability to be present in the next game," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said pregame on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are seeing the Suns make an adjustment with their starting lineup by inserting Collin Gillespie to give Phoenix a trio of ball handling scoring options alongside Devin Booker and Jalen Green. This gives the Suns hope to be able to find better shot quality against this stifling Thunder defensive unit.

Oklahoma City is healthier now than they have been all season. The Thunder only are missing rookie Thomas Sorber (ACL) who is out for the year. This allows the Bricktown Ballers to roll out their traditional first five in this contest.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 2 Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

Devin Booker, G

Jalen Green, G

Collin Gillespie, G

Dillon Brooks, F

Oso Ighodaro, C

The series will shift to Phoenix this weekend as the Oklahoma City Thunder hope to head into Saturday afternoon's Game 3 with a 2-0 advantage in the series.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the NBA Playoff run for the Oklahoma City Thunder.