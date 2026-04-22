OKC Thunder Big Man Could be Key to Winning Game 2 vs. Suns

Oklahoma City is looking to go up 2-0 on Phoenix, and getting big contributions from its starting big could be massive.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder will be back in action for Game 2 against the Suns after an emphatic 35-point win in Game 1. While just about everything seemed to go the Thunder’s way in that first game, there are still some areas the defending champions can improve.

In the Game 1 win, Isaiah Hartenstein had a solid start to the postseason, tallying eight points, eight rebounds and a couple of blocks. However, he didn’t quite contribute to his fullest potential, thanks in part to early foul trouble.

Finishing the game with four fouls, Hartenstein played the fewest minutes of any Thudner starter, ending just shy of 20 minutes. While it’s not all that concerning to see Hartenstein in foul trouble in a game that had such a large margin, staying on the floor and making an impact could be critical in Game 2.

While avoiding early foul trouble can be easier said than done, Hartenstein needs to take control of the paint early and establish that area for Oklahoma City. As the best rebounder in this series, Hartenstein needs to use his size and skill down low to help the Thunder dominate the glass in Game 2.

In the first game, the Thunder won the battle of the boards 54-45, but there were still some lapses in that area. Most notably, Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix’s starting center in Mark Williams’ absence, snagged seven offensive rebounds.

With five of those offensive rebounds coming in the second quarter, Ighodaro’s work on the glass helped the Suns stay in the game, at least momentarily. Considering almost all of Ighodaro’s work on the glass came with Hartenstein off the floor, it’s clear how important the Thunder’s starting big man is to their efforts inside.

Along with being a steadying force on the glass, Hartenstein is another playmaker and screener for the Thunder offense. His efforts offensively were critical to the Thunder’s title run last season and will be massive again in this playoff run.

Assuming he can stay on the floor in Game 2 a bit longer, the Thunder should be able to impose their will on the Suns’ weaker frontcourt yet again. While the Thunder can still make some noise with Holmgren and Jaylin Williams inside, Hartenstein brings a different look for Oklahoma City, and he should be key to a Game 2 win.