OKC Thunder Should Have Advantage at Foul Line Throughout Playoff Run

Oklahoma City is set for another deep postseason run, and converting at the free-throw line could be a huge reason for success in April and beyond.

On Sunday, the Thunder will tip off the 2026 playoffs with a first-round matchup against either the Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors, pending Friday’s play-in result. While the Thunder will be heavy favorites in that series and their second-round matchup against either the Los Angeles Lakers or Houston Rockets, they’ll have to face some tougher opponents when they get into the final rounds.

As the Thunder know well after needing a couple of Game 7s last season, an entire series and NBA season can be altered by just a couple of points. While the Thunder are great around the edges in numerous categories, their ability to take advantage of their opportunities at the foul line is one of their greatest strengths.

This season, the Thunder have the third-best free-throw percentage in the league, nailing 81.7% of their attempts from the stripe. While the Thunder are only 17th in attempts, the postseason may again help the defending champions in that area.

Last season, the Thunder went from getting the 26th-most free-throw attempts per game in the regular season to fourth in the playoffs, jumping from 20.4 attempts to 26 attempts. After averaging 23.2 attempts in the regular season this year, the Thunder might be in for another leap in attempts when the playoffs begin.

Another intriguing stat for the Thunder is their free-throw defense. While the Thunder have the best defense in the league, there’s still not necessarily much they can do when another team is shooting free throws.

However, the Thunder actually rank best in the league in opponent free-throw percentage, with opponents shooting a league-worst 74% at the line against Oklahoma City. With teams also ranking only 24th in free-throw attempts against the Thunder, Oklahoma City is generally able to keep teams off the line and not allow the opponent’s top foul shooters to get to the line.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to draw fouls and get to the stripes as already one of the most efficient scorers in league history, the Thunder are simply at another level when they can use physicality to their advantage. While the overall stats don’t show the Thunder getting a favorable whistle, there might not be any team better at using the free-throw line to its advantage.