OKC Thunder Breakout Guard Could be Key to Matchup vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City’s hopes of returning to the NBA Finals could hinge on the play of its breakout guard.

On Monday night, the Thunder will tip off Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. After a week of rest, the Thunder will have a chance to get back onto the floor as they look to remain unbeaten in the postseason.

While there are many storylines to look forward to in the series, the play of Ajay Mitchell should be near the top. A critical piece to the Thunder’s success in the first two rounds, Mitchell has been one of the top performers in the league thus far in the postseason.

Of course, his impressive play has been partially sparked by his increased usage, which is a result of Jalen Williams’ hamstring strain. With Williams likely ready to get back on the floor for the conference finals, Mitchell’s ability to remain a consistent threat will be something to watch.

Considering the Thunder’s struggles against San Antonio in the regular season, it’s clear that Mitchell could be a huge factor in the matchup. Across his two matchups against the Spurs, Mitchell put up nine points in a two-point loss and 11 points in a 21-point win.

Meanwhile, the three games Mitchell missed resulted in double-digit losses for the Thunder. Although there were other factors that contributed to the Thunder’s lack of success against the Spurs, his creation and two-way excellence were clearly missed in those losses. Now, with a fully healthy roster, Mitchell should be able to find a groove as he likely returns to the bench.

While going from the clear No. 2 option back to his sixth man role could cause some rhythm issues, the Thunder will be in great shape if he can find the right balance when he’s on the floor. With a menacing paint protector in Victor Wembanyama waiting on the other side, along with some athletic guards on the perimeter, Mitchell’s ability to get to his mid-range shots and floaters could be an X factor.

Averaging 18.8 points and 4.9 assists in the postseason, Mitchell has been nothing short of a star for the Thunder in the backcourt. While his role might alter a bit, his ability to impact the game once he’s on the floor should remain constant.

Ultimately, this series will be tight throughout and feature plenty of twists and turns, but if Mitchell can find some more consistency, the Thunder should be able to get through the Western Conference Finals.