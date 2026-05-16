OKC Thunder Face Spurs in Conference Finals Schedule, Injury Update

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been waiting around since Monday to find out their Western Conference Finals matchup. On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs dispatched the Timberwolves in a blowout of a Game 6 in Minnesota. This punched the San Antonio Spurs ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in nine years as the Thunder make its second straight trip.

Let's dive into the newly announced schedule with dates, times and broadcast partner plus a key injury update for the Bricktown Ballers.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) drives to the basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1: May 18, NBC/Peacock, 7:30 PM CT, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game 2: May 20, NBC/Peacock, 7:30 PM CT, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game 3: May 22, NBC/Peacock, 7:30 PM CT, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Game 4: May 24, NBC/Peacock, 7:00 PM CT, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Game 5: May 26, NBC/Peacock, 7:30 PM CT, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, If Needed

Game 6: May 28, NBC/Peacock, 7:30 PM CT, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, If Needed

Game 7: May 30, NBC/Peacock, 7:00 PM CT, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, If Needed

The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the San Antonio Spurs in one of the most anticiapted Western Conference Finals series in a long time. Both teams have won over 60 games; the only team that has made the Thunder look human so far this season is these Spurs, who won four out of five regular-season meetings between the two.

This series was made even more interesting by Jalen Williams' quotes in his latest YouTube Vlog on his personal channel.

OKC Thunder Injury Update on All NBA Swingman Jalen Williams

Williams has missed the last six Thunder playoff games due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain suffered in the second half of Game 2 of Oklahoma City's first-round series with the Phoenix Suns. The All-NBA swingman only played in 33 games during the regular season and has dealt with plenty of injuries this season.

First, the Santa Clara product had to recover from offseason wrist surgery after playing on torn ligaments in his wrist during the Thunder's title run a year ago. Then, a pair of hamstring strains in his right hamstring held him out during the latter half of Oklahoma City's season. Now, he is coming back from a left hamstring strain.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of the Suns and their second-round matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers, winning in four games without really being tested and without ever needing to rush Williams back into the fold.

At practice on Friday, Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault kept things close to the vest.

"Progressing. Same stuff," Daigneault said. "I'm not going to give you the blow-by-blow on the details, but he continues to make progress and he's doing a great job."

Though, Williams was much more revealing during his YouTube vlog.

"I haven't had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all," Williams said. "I'm actually taking extra days now then what was even originally planned because we were up 3-0 (on the Lakers), so there was no point in going into this series and possibly hurting myself before we have to play the Timberwolves or the Spurs. I'm about to go into another series healthy."

Taking it straight from the source, it appears Williams will be back for the Thunder's series opener on Monday night inside the Paycom Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder will file an injury report on Sunday night, which will be updated hourly prior to tip-off. The Spurs didn't report any injuries ahead of their Game 6 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder will need their second-best player on the court for this tough matchup.