OKC Thunder Could Need Outburst from Isaiah Joe in WCF

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the Western Conference Finals, and they may need some big contributions from one of their sharpshooters.

Next week, the Thunder will be back on the floor in Oklahoma City for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. While the defending champions are still waiting on the result of the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder still know they’ll be in for a tougher challenge in Round 3.

Considering the Thunder’s success through the first two rounds, there hasn’t been much to nitpick about their performance en route to an 8-0 record. Still, the Thunder could use a bit more from Isaiah Joe after Jared McCain stole the sharpshooting spotlight early in the playoffs.

A more experienced player, Joe has been a key piece of the Thunder’s success throughout his four years with the franchise. However, his postseason troubles have been a theme over the past couple of years.

While Joe’s defense has improved this season and kept him a legitimate option for Mark Daigneault even when his shot isn’t falling, his clear strength on the court is still his outside shooting. Through the first two rounds, Joe 37.5% from deep on 4.6 attempts per game, showing that he can add some value to the Thunder.

Although his consistency hasn’t always been there, he at least showed he can be good for a big outing at some point in a series, as evidenced by his four 3-pointers against the Lakers in Game 3. Going into the conference finals, that type of outing will be what the Thunder need at some point.

Going against an elite paint defender in either Victor Wembanyama or Rudy Gobert, the Thunder will need to have as much spacing as possible to open driving lanes and potentially keep the big man from hovering around the rim all night. While McCain has been in the spotlight for Oklahoma City, Joe could easily step right back into that role against the Spurs or Timberwolves next round.

With the ultimate green light from Daigneault, Joe’s ability to shoot from several feet beyond the arc could also be a luxury for the Thunder. While Joe is yet to truly have a playoff moment in Oklahoma City, he’s shown much more encouraging signs through the first two rounds this year than in seasons past.

While there’s no guarantee that Joe will maintain his spot in the rotation, the Western Conference Finals could provide him an opportunity to showcase just how important he is to the Thunder.