OKC Thunder Could Show More Growth by Winning Game 6 vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City has a chance to advance to the NBA Finals, and a win on the road would showcase some of the team’s growth since last season.

On Thursday night, the Thunder will be in San Antonio for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals as they hope to punch their ticket to another Finals appearance. After securing Game 5 at home, the Thunder took a 3-2 lead and have a chance to make a statement on the road.

Obviously, any chance to advance to the NBA Finals is a major opportunity that a team like the Thunder will be trying their hardest to capitalize on. However, getting a closeout game on the road is among the toughest challenges in the NBA.

After closing out just one series on the road in last season’s title run, the Thunder have done so in both of their first two series in 2026, completing sweeps against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on the road. Now, with a Game 6 in San Antonio on the slate, the Thunder have a different type of challenge ahead.

Last season, the Thunder had a couple of Game 6s in Denver and Indiana, but they failed to close out both of those series in their first opportunity. Instead, both teams forced a Game 7 in Oklahoma City, which the Thunder ultimately won.

Although the Thunder fought all season for the right to have any Game 7 on their home floor, avoiding a do-or-die matchup would be huge for Oklahoma City. Winning in Game 6 would also follow the trend of the Thunder’s mission to prove themselves this postseason after some of their 2025 struggles.

Coming into this playoff run, the Thunder clearly wanted to make a point of performing better in Game 3s. Last season, the Thunder needed a massive comeback in Game 3 in Memphis to win that matchup before dropping their other three chances.

This time around, the Thunder are 3-0 in Game 3 and have used those wins to significantly improve their chances of winning in each series. Now, with a chance to overcome the Game 6 struggles that have plagued them in this era, going 0-3 since 2024, the Thunder can again show some of the dominance that eluded them last postseason.

Nothing about taking out a 62-win team on the road will be easy, especially given the Thunder’s injury situation, but the defending champions have overcome adversity all season, and they can take one more step toward repeating in Game 6.