Cason Wallace Gives OKC Thunder Big Boost Off Bench in Game 5 Win

Oklahoma City was shorthanded for its pivotal Game 5, and it got a much-needed boost from one of its young guards.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder secured a Game 5 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals to capture a 3-2 lead. Now one game away from getting back to the NBA Finals, the Thunder’s Game 5 performance was one of the most inspiring of the season.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put together one of his best games of the series, and Alex Caruso and Jared McCain also had big nights, some other key contributors flew under the radar. Among the most impactful for the Thunder on Tuesday was Cason Wallace.

Although he didn’t have a big scoring night or spend the night making highlights, Wallace’s impact throughout Game 5 was crucial to Oklahoma City’s success. Being a disruptor all night and causing issues for the Spurs’ backcourt, Wallace’s four deflections reflected his presence on that end of the floor.

Wallace finished the night with a full stat sheet, adding seven points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. His four stocks in Game 5 matched his most in a single game this postseason.

Beyond his all-around numbers, his impact was still clear without needing to look at the box score. A steadying presence for the Thunder in his third season, Wallace has continued to be a reliable secondary ball handler when needed and always plays within himself to the benefit of his team.

Playing the third-most minutes of any Thunder player with just over 31 minutes on the court, Wallace’s +29 was the best plus-minus of anyone in Game 5. Being able to consistently make an impact off the bench without needing the ball in his hands and without even needing to score is such a huge luxury for the Thunder, especially in their shorthanded form.

As Oklahoma City looks ahead to Game 6, getting these types of contributions from someone off the bench will continue to be massive as the team looks to make it back to the NBA Finals. It won’t be easy for the Thunder to replicate this performance in San Antonio, but if Wallace and others can bring another 48 minutes of impactful play, the Thunder should be able to come back to Oklahoma City with another trophy in their hands.

Regardless of what happens in Game 6, Wallace’s contributions in Game 5 at least helped the Thunder take a 3-2 lead.