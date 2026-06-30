OKC Thunder Decline Kenrich Williams Team Option, What Comes Next?

Oklahoma City had a ton of options entering this summer. The Thunder first had to tackle the 2026 NBA Draft, where the team brought three new prospects aboard. Michigan big man Aday Mara (No. 12), Bennett Stirtz (N0. 16) and Otega Oweh (No. 41). The Thunder have already shipped out Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to Eastern Conference foes. Now, they were left with decisions to make on Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein's team options.

The OKC Thunder worked out a long-term agreement with Hartenstein to return to Bricktown on a three-year deal. Oklahoma City then exercised the team option on Lu Dort. This left the Oklahoma City Thunder with just one option left, the club option on veteran front-court member Kenrich Williams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder elected to decline the $7.1 million team option on the TCU product's contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

This does not mean that Williams is for sure gone. Sure, he will have suitors around the NBA but the Oklahoma City Thunder still have the ability to re-sign Wiliams to a team friendly pact.

The OKC Thunder veteran has been pivotal to the team's culture and within the walls of the locker room. Williams has been very vocal about hoping to retire a member of the Thunder.

"Yeah, it's no secret that I want to be here until I'm done playing. I haven't really had a chance to think about that yet. I'm just processing last night's loss. I'm pretty sure those conversations will be brought up, but I definitely want to be here," Williams said at his exit interview last month. "Just the environment, the culture, the people that I work with every day, like this is a job. You don't want to go into a toxic job. This is a job where I can come in and be myself, and everybody around me is just good people and a good environment. Not to mention we're really great at basketball."

Inking a deal that is close to, if not at, the veteran minimum would save the Thunder on its tax bill while keeping the team's veteran leader in the fold. However, if other offers on the opening market become more appealing to Williams, it wouldn't be a massive loss on the court, given the ack of high leverage playing time for the eight year veteran. Though, most predict that the team will work out a new pact with Williams.