OKC Thunder Don't Need Starting Lineup Consistency in 2026-27

One of Oklahoma City’s biggest questions entering next season may not be an issue at all.

Throughout the offseason, the Thunder are one of many teams across the association that have undergone some serious changes. After winning an NBA title in 2025, the Thunder have now had to part ways with some key contributors only a year later.

With Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins all sent to the Eastern Conference, the Thunder’s depth on the wing is a bit shallow. But perhaps most importantly, it’s left a hole in the starting lineup.

Throughout his tenure with the Thunder that lasted seven seasons, Dort was a constant piece of the starting lineup. From the rebuild into becoming a champion, Dort held down a spot on the perimeter at tipoff.

Going into next season, one of the top questions the Thunder have faced is what their new starting five will look like. Given that Oklahoma City’s options consist of Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain and potentially more, Mark Daigneault could have a tough decision ahead.

However, the fact that the decision is so tough could be a perfect reason not to make one at all, at least to start the season. While injuries have caused the Thunder to use a plethora of starting fives over the past couple of years, there’s typically been a set starting lineup when healthy for the past few years.

Considering Dort’s spot in the starting five was never questioned, these conversations never needed to happen in the past, especially considering the success of the double-big lineups. Going into next season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein should all be usual starters, but Oklahoma City should take advantage of its flexibility when it comes to the fifth man.

Wallace and Mitchell seem to be the likeliest insertions, but McCain’s Western Conference Finals starts add an interesting twist. In any case, it’s undeniable that all three give Oklahoma City unique looks on the floor alongside its stars.

Wallace’s defense against opposing stars, Mitchell’s playmaking and McCain’s 3-point shooting could all be factors that swing Daigneault’s starting lineup decision from night to night. The Thunder’s coach has emphasized that the starting five is simply another piece of his rotation, so a rotating fifth starter would be in line with his philosophy.

The starting lineup will be a hot topic, likely throughout the entire season, and the Thunder’s decisions will certainly be something to watch.