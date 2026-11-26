The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the two sides final NBA Cup Pool Play game. The OKC Thunder have advanced to the knock out stage of the NBA Cup the past two seasons, aiming at a third straight trip to the single elimination knockout tournament. A win tonight for the Bricktown Ballers, coupled with a Clippers loss, would punch the team's ticket to the knockout stage.

The OKC Thunder are battling Minnesota while being extremely short handed. The team is missing All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, Rising star rookie Aday Mara, key reserve big man Jaylin Williams, Rookie Thomas Sorber and youngster Nikola Topic in this affair. The Thunder did recieve some good news on the most recent injury report, seeing the Bricktown Ballers welcome back Alex Caruso to the lineup after missing the past three contests.

The Minneosta Timberwolves are without star guard Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Clark and Donte Divincenzo in this matchup. The Timberwolves, despite missing Edwards in all but four games this season, have been among the best in basketball. Minnesota owns a 13-5 record on the back of their offseason splash of bringing in LaMelo Ball and the Timberwolves elite defense.

Minnesota ranks best in the league at defending the paint, including the rim and the mid-range. While forcing turnovers at the hgihest rate in the NBA. This is a receipe for disaster for the Thunder, an offense built to score inside the arc –– almost exclusively.

The Oklahoma City Thunder season marches on even with this M.A.S.H. unit version. A hand the team was dealt. With only one healthy big man in this matchup, the chance for Rudy Gobert to have his largest offensive night of his season is real. How the Thunder plan to counter that with its rotation and starting lineup was always going to be interesting tonight.

The task of scaling up defensively will largely be tied to Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams, a pair of swiss army knife veterans and to a lesser extent, two-way wing Micah Peavy. The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Williams, Caruso and Peavy all get starts at different points this season.

30 minutes before the opening tip-off, the NBA world got its answer on how Mark Daigneault's squad would attempt to counter the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first five.

The Thunder did in fact have a shake up. Daigneault and company elect to start rookie shaprshooter Bennett Stirtz for the first time this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Bennett Stirtz, G

Ajay Mitchell, F

Micah Peavy, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

LaMelo Ball, G

Ayo Dosunmu, G

Jaden McDaniels, F

Jonathan Kuminga, F

Rudy Gobert, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to enjoy a pair of off-days before hitting the road again to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. That starts a stretch that sees the schedule lighten up a bit highlighted by this Bucks contest and a pair of tilts against the Brooklyn Nets.