OKC Thunder Make Interesting Starting Lineup Decision vs. Portland

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on the second leg of a back-to-back in the Moda Center. The OKC Thunder are fresh off a blowout loss to Portland less than 24 hours ago. The Thunder saw a four game losing streak snapped in the process. This is the second game of the team's four game road trip, the longest of the season for the Bricktown Ballers.

The Portland Trail Blazers remain a tough out and flat out dominated the Thunder in the third quarter of last night's affair. The two sides were tied at 59 at intermission but the Blazers won the third frame by 17 points to make the entire fourth period garbage time en route to a 20 point victory. Tonight, Portland is looking to do it again only down Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Youngblood, and Vit Krejci in this contest.

Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder will not see All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, Rising star Ajay Mitchell, key backup big man Jaylin Williams, Rookie Thomas Sorber or third year guard Nikola Topic in action tonight. A massive dent in what was supposed to be one of the league's best rosters.

It will be hard to overcome a 20 point margain while losing players, Mitchell was a bright spot on the team's laboring offense a night ago and now joins the others in street clothes who all missed yesterday's game with varying injuries. This has been a season detrailed but unlucky injuries since Game 3 and tonight is another blow.

Being so banged up the Oklahoma City Thunder made the interesting call to place veteran Alex Caruso in the first five. A rare sight during his tenure in Bricktown.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Jared McCain, G

Alex Caruso, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, F

Aday Mara, C

Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

Damian Lillard, G

Sidy Cissoko, G

Toumani Camara, F

Deni Avdija, F

Donovan Clingan, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder just simply have to survive this 48 minute game. Salvaging a split would be the most impressive win on the young campaign, but they likely just need to play out the contest and go take care of business over the weekend and return home 2-2 from the Thunder's longest road trip of the year. The good news in Bricktown is this Thunder team has rattled off impressive wins in the past and if the team has avoided getting down big, they have pulled out a win. Perhaps this game will not snowball on the Thunder.