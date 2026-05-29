OKC Thunder Must Contain Spurs' Young Backcourt Duo in Game 7

Oklahoma City is set for its biggest game of the season, and limiting San Antonio’s young guards could make all the difference.

On Saturday night, the Thunder will be back in Paycom Center for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. After dropping Game 6 to the Spurs in blowout fashion, the Thunder are set for their third do-or-die game of the past two seasons.

While there are plenty of keys to Oklahoma City’s hopes to advance, winning the backcourt battle will be near the top. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama’s star power will go a long way in determining the outcome on Saturday night, but Game 6 showed just how important the Spurs’ young guards are to their success.

In Thursday night’s 118-91 loss to the Spurs, the Thunder had issues throughout the contest slowing down Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. While there were plenty of other things that went into San Antonio’s win, those two were clear catalysts for the Spurs’ success.

Castle, who’s been an issue for Oklahoma City’s defense throughout the series, finished with 17 points and nine assists. Finishing 7-of-8 from the foul line as well, Castle’s ability to get contact and earn free throws will be something to watch in Game 7.

Meanwhile, Harper looked his best since suffering an injury in Game 2, putting up 18 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench in 22 minutes. After struggling mightily in Game 5, Harper’s added boost off the bench made a real difference for the Spurs as they built and maintained their lead.

If Oklahoma City is going to win Game 7, it must limit the productivity of one or both of Castle and Harper. While it’s easier said than done, the Thunder must apply force to the young guards as they face a Game 7 for the first time in their careers, on the road in a hostile environment.

Although home-court advantage doesn’t always mean much, it can be a massive point in Oklahoma City’s favor if it can rattle the young ball handlers early. Whether it be Cason Wallace or Alex Caruso wreaking havoc, the Thunder need someone to make life difficult for a full 48 minutes against the talented backcourt.

While De’Aaron Fox had a rough Game 6, keeping him in check will also be critical as he’s the veteran of the Spurs’ backcourt trio. Ultimately, the Thunder will need a complete performance to win Game 7, and limiting San Antonio’s backcourt should put them in a position to secure another victory at home.