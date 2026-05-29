Three Changes the OKC Thunder can Make vs. Spurs to win Game 7

Following a Game 6 blowout, the Thunder and Spurs are set to tip off a fateful Game 7 Saturday.

Oklahoma City had a chance to close things out in Game 6, but saw a paltry third-quarter stretch that evened up the series. Now, they'll tip off their third Game 7 in the last two postseasons, hoping to replicate the success they saw against the Nuggets and Pacers.

Here's three changes OKC can make to leave with a win:

Play with aggression

One trend has held true all series: the aggressor has won every game.

The Thunder and Spurs sit at three wins apiece, with just one remaining, and neither team wants to be the one to bring lesser physicality and aggression. So far, it’s led to the more favorable whistle in each contest, in addition to tighter defense and better offense.

The Thunder were certainly on the losing end of that battle in Games 4 and 6, and are now tasked with bringing a certain level of energy and competitiveness for the final tilt. They did so in two Game 7’s last season, but will need to carry it this year.

Involve Wembanyama in more actions

At first glance, involving one of the greatest defenders of all time in even more of the offense may not seem like the wisest move, though it could be necessary to leave with a win.

The Spurs’ third-place MVP finisher in Victor Wembanyama has played like one in all three of his team’s wins. In losses, he’s looked fatigued as the series has worn on.

Wearing Wemby out early could be the Thunder’s only course. Putting him in actions on defense while players like Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams make life tough on the other end could lead to less energy later in the game. One of OKC’s primary advantages is experience and dealing with the fatigue that comes with a seven-game series, and leaning into it could be a viable strategy.

Put SGA in more favorable position

The Thunder's two-time MVP has struggled mightily in this series, shooting less than 40% from the field through six games. He's shot 50% or better just once this series, finding himself on the better side of 30 points just twice.

If Oklahoma City is to leave with a Game 7 win, SGA will almost certainly have to be on his A-game.

The Thunder staff will be tasked with making his life easier, which will be a tall task with Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper and the Spurs' other point-of-attack defenders roaming around. In order to let Gilgeous-Alexander loose, they'll need to screen him open with big bodies, and keep hot perimeter shooters around that can capitilize on doubles.

From there, SGA will simply need to be better than he has been.